Metro Holiday girls basketball: Millard South, Bellevue East, Millard North, Omaha Central reach semis

The Metro Holiday basketball tournament continued Tuesday at Baxter Arena.
Here are quick recaps from each of the four girls games on the schedule.
* * *
Millard South 77, Omaha Benson 53
Top-ranked Millard South defeated Omaha Benson 77-53 on Tuesday in a girls basketball quarterfinal of the Metro Holiday tournament.
Megan Belt scored 21 points with six 3-pointers to pace the 8-0 Patriots.
Millard South will advance to a 3:30 p.m. semifinal Wednesday at Baxter Arena.
Khloe Lemon added 18 and Mya Babbitt finished with 14 for the Patriots.
Nataya Lockett scored 13 to pace the 3-4 Bunnies.
Bellevue East 54, Gretna 42
Bellevue East defeated Gretna 54-42 on Tuesday in a girls basketball quarterfinal of the Metro Holiday tournament at Baxter Arena.
Riley Jensen scored 25 points — 19 in the second half — to pace the 6-2 Chieftains, who advance to play top-ranked Millard South in a tourney semifinal Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Mya Skoff added 16 for Bellevue East.
Allison Marshall scored 13 for the 6-3 Dragons, who trailed 11-0 after the first quarter.
Millard North 47, Bellevue West 46
Freshman Avril Smith sank two free throws with 0.9 seconds left Tuesday to boost Millard North to a 47-46 win over Bellevue West in a quarterfinal girls basketball game of the Metro Holiday tournament.
The Thunderbirds led by seven late in the fourth quarter but the Mustangs closed to 46-45 with 35 seconds left. Smith was fouled in the final seconds after grabbing a rebound and trying for the put-back.
Millard North advances to a 5:15 p.m. semifinal Wednesday at Baxter Arena.
Omaha Central 74, Omaha Westside 55
Omaha Central defeated Omaha Westside 74-55 on Tuesday in a girls basketball quarterfinal of the Metro Holiday tournament.
Aaniya Webb scored 22 points and Ital Lopuyo added 20 for the second-ranked Eagles, who moved to 9-0. The 6-foot-5 Lopuyo also pulled down 13 rebounds.
Central advances to a 5:15 p.m. semifinal Wednesday at Baxter Arena against Millard North.
