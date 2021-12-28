Metro Holiday girls basketball: Millard South, Bellevue East, Millard North, Omaha Central reach semis

Allison Marshall scored 13 for the 6-3 Dragons, who trailed 11-0 after the first quarter.

Millard North 47, Bellevue West 46

Freshman Avril Smith sank two free throws with 0.9 seconds left Tuesday to boost Millard North to a 47-46 win over Bellevue West in a quarterfinal girls basketball game of the Metro Holiday tournament.

The Thunderbirds led by seven late in the fourth quarter but the Mustangs closed to 46-45 with 35 seconds left. Smith was fouled in the final seconds after grabbing a rebound and trying for the put-back.

​Millard North advances to a 5:15 p.m. semifinal Wednesday at Baxter Arena.

Omaha Central 74, Omaha Westside 55

Omaha Central defeated Omaha Westside 74-55 on Tuesday in a girls basketball quarterfinal of the Metro Holiday tournament.

Aaniya Webb scored 22 points and Ital Lopuyo added 20 for the second-ranked Eagles, who moved to 9-0. The 6-foot-5 Lopuyo also pulled down 13 rebounds.

Central advances to a 5:15 p.m. semifinal Wednesday at Baxter Arena against Millard North.