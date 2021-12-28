Metro Holiday girls basketball: Millard South, Bellevue East reach semis

The Metro Holiday basketball tournament continues Tuesday at Baxter Arena.
We'll update this story with recaps from each of the four girls games on the schedule.
* * *
Millard South 77, Omaha Benson 53
Top-ranked Millard South defeated Omaha Benson 77-53 on Tuesday in a girls basketball quarterfinal of the Metro Holiday tournament.
Megan Belt scored 21 points with six 3-pointers to pace the 8-0 Patriots.
Millard South will advance to a 3:30 p.m. semifinal Wednesday at Baxter Arena.
Khloe Lemon added 18 and Mya Babbitt finished with 14 for the Patriots.
Nataya Lockett scored 13 to pace the 3-4 Bunnies.
Bellevue East 54, Gretna 42
Bellevue East defeated Gretna 54-42 on Tuesday in a girls basketball quarterfinal of the Metro Holiday tournament at Baxter Arena.
Riley Jensen scored 25 points — 19 in the second half — to pace the 6-2 Chieftains, who advance to play top-ranked Millard South in a tourney semifinal Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Mya Skoff added 16 for Bellevue East.
Allison Marshall scored 13 for the 6-3 Dragons, who trailed 11-0 after the first quarter.
