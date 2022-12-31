Metro holiday girls' tournament semifinals: Millard South, Bellevue West advance

Millard South will be headed back to a familiar place — the final of the Metro holiday girls basketball tournament.

That destination was earned Saturday with an 84-67 semifinal win over Bellevue East. The 9-1 Patriots will move on seeking their fourth straight title, something that's only been accomplished once before — by Millard South from 1995 to 1998.

No boys team has ever won the holiday tourney title four years in a row.

The final that also will include Bellevue West — a 67-56 semifinal winner over Omaha Central — will be played Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Bellevue West.

"Getting back to the final was one of our team goals," Millard South senior Mya Babbitt said. "It's crazy but we definitely wanted to make it happen."

Babbitt led the way with 25 points, including three treys in the third quarter that helped the Patriots stretch their lead to 19. It was her play early in the game that helped spark Millard South, which trailed 8-0.

Her steal and layup led to an 18-3 run that put the Patriots ahead to stay. Millard South led 24-16 after the opening period and never looked back.

"We started out a little slow," Babbitt said. "Then we kind of got the fire lit under us and we went on from there."

Patriots coach Bryce Meyers said he wasn't concerned about that early eight-point deficit.

"We were getting our shots, but they weren't falling," he said. "I told the girls to keep playing at our pace because we want the score to be in the '80s."

​Cora Olsen chipped in 21 points for Millard South while Khloe Lemon added 17. Lemon left the game with 5:05 left with a foot injury.

She was on crutches and had an ice pack on her heel after the game.

"It's a strained Achilles," Meyers said. "Hopefully it's not too bad."

The coach said the Patriots also got a key contribution from senior guard Lexi Finkenbiner, who scored 11 points. She had eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals.

"She stepped up today," he said. "She doesn't get the publicity of some of our other players but she plays an important role."

Mya Skoff led the 7-2 Chieftains with 21 points while Rylee McLucas added 19.

"Bellevue East is really good," Meyers said. "It was a really physical game, but we were able to get it done."

Bellevue East (7-2)... 16 15 18 18 -- 67

Millard South (9-1)... 24 20 24 16 -- 84

BE: Kara Stricklin 6, Jayla Wilson 8, Rylee McManus 19, Bra;Ni Jackson 8, Mackenzie Reimer 5, Mya Skoff 21.

MS: Miranda Kelly 4, Lexi Finkenbiner 11, Macey Kuchta 4, Cora Olsen 21, Mya Babbitt 25, Khloe Lemon 17, Juliana Jones 2.

Bellevue West 67, Omaha Central 56

The 9-1 Thunderbirds reached the final for the first time since the 2013-14 season, when Bellevue West defeated Millard West for the title.

Coach Dane Bacon's squad led 18-12 after the first quarter and then extended that advantage by going on a 9-0 run in the second. The Eagles were unable to get closer than seven in the second half.

"These girls have earned their spot in the final," Bacon said. "I've been here awhile and I can't remember us getting there."

Naomi White paced the Thunderbirds with 17 points. Ahnica Russell-Brown chipped in 15 while Zhyael Dotzler — who sank four 3-pointers — had 14.

Bellevue West won despite a big game from Central guard Inia Jones. She scored a game-high 30 points two weeks after scoring a school-record 43 against Millard South.

"We tried to make things tough for her," Bacon said. "She still got her points, but she had to work hard to get them."

Jones had 21 in the second half but it wasn't enough as the Eagles were denied a third consecutive trip to the final.

Her 30 points were the most at the holiday tourney since Omaha Benson's Kianna Ibis scored 32 during the 2013-14 season.

​Omaha Central (7-3).... 12 9 18 17 -- 56

Bellevue West (9-1)... 18 14 17 18 -- 67

OC: Paris Devers 1, Inia Jones 30, Kiara Baptiste 3, Lilliana Petersen 9, Justine Tcheuhchoua 6, Pierre-Noelle Tcheuhchoua 7.

BW: Ahnica Russell-Brown 15, Faith Elmore 9, Kenzie Melcher 5, Zhyael Dotzler 14, Naomi White 17, Danielle Coyer 7.

​

Photos: Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament, Saturday