Metro Holiday tournament: Gretna boys open tournament with win over Omaha South

Gretna struggled with Omaha South’s full-court pressure at the start and end of the second half, but the Dragons turned back the Packers 59-58 to open the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament.
All of Tuesday’s games were played at home sites. Other winners were Omaha Creighton Prep, Bellevue West, Omaha Central, Omaha Westside, Elkhorn South, Papillion-La Vista and Millard North. No. 10 Papillion-La Vista is the highest seed to advance to the Dec. 28 quarterfinals at Baxter Arena in the 60th annual tournament.
Top 10 No. 10 Gretna (4-3), which starts four sophomores and 6-4 senior Grant Jansen, led 55-47 with 1:45 left before Teriyon Griggs made a 3 and Jacob Martin and DonTryl Nunn-Love converted press turnovers into baskets.
Jansen cut short the South rally on a putback of a teammate’s missed free throw with 27 seconds left. He finished with 18 points in what Gretna coach Brad Feeken said was his best game.
Alec Wilkins’ two free throws with 11 seconds left made it a four-point game, and because the Packers burned through their timeouts in the first 3½ quarters, Gretna could let the clock run out without inbounding after Isaiah Jackson’s 3 for South (3-4) with four seconds left.
Gretna (4-3).....................15 12 14 18—59
At Omaha South (3-4)......16 4 18 20—58
G: Alec Wilkins 12, Landon Pokorski 13, Alex Wilcoxson 11, Grant Jansen 18, Wes Frost 5.
OS: T’Andre Perkins 8, Rickey Loftin 4, Jacob Martin 17, DonTrytl Nunn-Love 9, Aric Thomas 2, Isaiah Jackson 5, Tayvin Zephier-Murphy 3, Teriyon Griggs 5.
Omaha Creighton Prep 52, Millard West 47: The No. 4 Junior Jays (6-1) used 21 points from Casey O’Malley to turn back Millard West (3-3) for the second time this month.
Elkhorn South 48, Millard South 46 (OT): After three losses by a combined seven points, Elkhorn South (4-3) finally won a close game. Will Cooper had four treys and led Millard South (4-3) with 15 points.
Papillion-La Vista 52, Omaha North 33: The Monarchs (4-3) outrebounded North 42-19.
Millard North 52, Omaha Bryan 50: The No. 2 Mustangs (7-0) trailed Bryan 43-39 after three quarters.
