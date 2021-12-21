Metro Holiday tournament: Gretna boys open tournament with win over Omaha South

Gretna struggled with Omaha South’s full-court pressure at the start and end of the second half, but the Dragons turned back the Packers 59-58 to open the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament.

All of Tuesday’s games were played at home sites. Other winners were Omaha Creighton Prep, Bellevue West, Omaha Central, Omaha Westside, Elkhorn South, Papillion-La Vista and Millard North. No. 10 Papillion-La Vista is the highest seed to advance to the Dec. 28 quarterfinals at Baxter Arena in the 60th annual tournament.

Top 10 No. 10 Gretna (4-3), which starts four sophomores and 6-4 senior Grant Jansen, led 55-47 with 1:45 left before Teriyon Griggs made a 3 and Jacob Martin and DonTryl Nunn-Love converted press turnovers into baskets.

Jansen cut short the South rally on a putback of a teammate’s missed free throw with 27 seconds left. He finished with 18 points in what Gretna coach Brad Feeken said was his best game.

Alec Wilkins’ two free throws with 11 seconds left made it a four-point game, and because the Packers burned through their timeouts in the first 3½ quarters, Gretna could let the clock run out without inbounding after Isaiah Jackson’s 3 for South (3-4) with four seconds left.