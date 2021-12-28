Metro Holiday tournament introduces shot clock to Nebraska high school basketball

Paxton Throne didn't mind being in the hot seat Tuesday at the Metro Holiday tournament.

She was in charge of the shot clock for the four quarterfinal girls basketball games, the first official use of the device in Nebraska varsity play.

Her dad, Millard South athletic director and Holiday tourney co-director Steve Throne, asked her to do it a month ago.

"I was looking forward to it," she said. "It's pretty easy if you're used to it."

Paxton, who played basketball and volleyball at Millard South before graduating in 2016, is used to it. She played collegiate volleyball at Benedictine before going on to teach first grade and has worked several athletic events at her alma mater.

Still, she was the center of attention during the games as fans got their first taste of the 35-second clock.

Most teams had prepared for it and yelled from the bench when time was ticking down. There were only a few infractions during the four girls games.

"I really thought we'd see more," Steve Throne said. "We're supposed to be tracking the data but I don't think there's much to track."