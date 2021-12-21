Metro Holiday tournament: Omaha Benson girls down Papillion-La Vista in first round

Je’Sani Green stepped up Tuesday when Omaha Benson needed her the most.

The sophomore forward scored 18 points — 10 in the fourth quarter — to lead the host Bunnies to a 47-41 win over Papillion-La Vista in a first-round game of the Metro Holiday tournament. Benson advances to a quarterfinal Dec. 28 at 8:30 a.m. at Baxter Arena.

The Bunnies led by eight in the third quarter but the Monarchs rallied to take a 35-34 advantage entering the final period. Green scored 10 of Benson’s 13 points in that fourth quarter and also finished with nine rebounds as the Bunnies boosted their record to 3-3.

“Je’Sani gave us a really good last quarter,” Benson coach Finis Jones said. “We knew this was going to be a close game because they can really shoot it.”

Papio first-year coach Cody Trofholz said the 5-foot-10 Green presented problems inside.

“She came up with some big baskets when they needed them,” he said. “Their whole team did a really good job of crashing the boards.”