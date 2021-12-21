 Skip to main content
Metro Holiday tournament: Omaha Benson girls down Papillion-La Vista in first round
BASKETBALL

Je’Sani Green

Omaha Benson's Je'Sani Green grabs a rebound against Papillion-La Vista.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Check out the latest Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings.

Je’Sani Green stepped up Tuesday when Omaha Benson needed her the most.

The sophomore forward scored 18 points — 10 in the fourth quarter — to lead the host Bunnies to a 47-41 win over Papillion-La Vista in a first-round game of the Metro Holiday tournament. Benson advances to a quarterfinal Dec. 28 at 8:30 a.m. at Baxter Arena.

The Bunnies led by eight in the third quarter but the Monarchs rallied to take a 35-34 advantage entering the final period. Green scored 10 of Benson’s 13 points in that fourth quarter and also finished with nine rebounds as the Bunnies boosted their record to 3-3.

“Je’Sani gave us a really good last quarter,” Benson coach Finis Jones said. “We knew this was going to be a close game because they can really shoot it.”

Papio first-year coach Cody Trofholz said the 5-foot-10 Green presented problems inside.

“She came up with some big baskets when they needed them,” he said. “Their whole team did a really good job of crashing the boards.”

Ahmani Klabunde

Omaha Benson's Ahmani Klabunde shoots a 3-pointer against Papillion-La Vista.

Junior forward Mia Slizinski came off the Monarchs’ bench to spark a second-half rally. She scored 10 points after halftime — including a pair of 3-pointers — as Papio inched within 39-38 with 2:40 left.

“That was probably the best game Mia has played for us,” Trofholz said. “She hit a couple of key shots and gave us some good energy.”

Green countered with a layup and a traditional 3-point play to extend Benson’s lead to six with 1:15 left. A pair of Jerrica Coleman free throws in the final minute helped the Bunnies secure the victory.

Ahmani Klabunde added 10 first-half points for Benson, the No. 8 seed in the 18-team tourney. The Monarchs were seeded ninth.

Caitlyn Ryan had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Papio, which will play a consolation game Dec. 29 at 8:30 a.m.

“We rely on Caitlyn heavily,” Trofholz said. “She’s done a great job inside for us and we need that from her.”

Papillion-La Vista (2-5).....12  11  12   6—41

Omaha Benson (3-3).........11  16   7  13—47

PLV: Rease Murtaugh 5, Kamira Botos 3, Brooklynn Holloway 1, Brooklyn Wrice 6, Mia Slizinski 10, Sara Carlson 6, Caitlyn Ryan 10.

OB: Jerrica Coleman 3, Ahmani Klabunde 10, Shyanne Mayhue 2, Nataya Lockett 5, Lelani Carter 5, Zakiyyah Muhammad 4, Je’Sani Green 18.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

