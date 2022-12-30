 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metro tournament boys quarterfinals: Bellevue West downs Elkhorn South; Westside outlasts Papio South

Check out results of the first round of the boys' basketball Metro conference holiday tournament!

Bellevue West 98, Elkhorn South 61

Top-ranked Bellevue West ran out the clock Friday night to avoid scoring 100 points, settling for a 98-61 win over No. 9 Elkhorn South in the Metro Conference boys holiday quarterfinals on its home court.

West will play the winner of Omaha Westside and Papillion-La Vista South in Saturday's 1:45 p.m. semifinal at West.

Omaha Westside 49, Papillion-La Vista South 42

Omaha Westside lost the lead for two possessions in the final quarter, but Kevin Stubblefield's 3 with 5 minutes left restarted the No. 4 Warriors (7-1) to a 49-42 Metro boys holiday quarterfinal win over Papillion-La Vista South.

Stubblefield and sophomore Bryson Bahl of Papio South each had 23 points.

Westside plays No. 1 Bellevue West at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at West.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Tags

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

