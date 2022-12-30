Metro tournament boys quarterfinals: Bellevue West downs Elkhorn South; Westside outlasts Papio South

Bellevue West 98, Elkhorn South 61
Top-ranked Bellevue West ran out the clock Friday night to avoid scoring 100 points, settling for a 98-61 win over No. 9 Elkhorn South in the Metro Conference boys holiday quarterfinals on its home court.
West will play the winner of Omaha Westside and Papillion-La Vista South in Saturday's 1:45 p.m. semifinal at West.
Omaha Westside 49, Papillion-La Vista South 42
Omaha Westside lost the lead for two possessions in the final quarter, but Kevin Stubblefield's 3 with 5 minutes left restarted the No. 4 Warriors (7-1) to a 49-42 Metro boys holiday quarterfinal win over Papillion-La Vista South.
Stubblefield and sophomore Bryson Bahl of Papio South each had 23 points.
Westside plays No. 1 Bellevue West at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at West.
Photos: Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament, Friday
Omaha Central's Lilliana Petersen attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Inia Jones drives to the basket against Omaha Marian's Paige Miller during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Paige Miller attempts a shot against Omaha Central's Lilliana Petersen during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Paige Miller loses control of the ball while being guarded by Omaha Central's Paris Devers (1) and Justine Tcheuchoua (33) during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian head coach Tom Tverdy talks with players between quarters during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Inia Jones loses control of the ball against Omaha Marian's Paige Miller, center, and Madison Stover during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Grace Patterson looks to pass the ball against Omaha Central's Justine Tcheuchoua during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Anna Cramer looks to pass the ball against Omaha Central's Paris Devers during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Marion Henderson guards Omaha Marian's Sophie Shaffer during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian's Paige Miller secures a steal from Omaha Central's Pierre-Noelle Tcheuhchoua during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central head coach Michael Kroupa claps during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Robby Garcia (center) tries to score while pressured by Elkhorn South’s Caden Stone (left) and Lincoln Schwarz during their game at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (left) tries to score while pressured by Elkhorn South’s Davis Estill during their game at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jacob Arop celebrates after scoring during their game against Elkhorn South at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South’s Caden Stone (left) battles Bellevue West's Robby Garcia for a loose ball during their game at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Robby Garcia (center) grabs a loose ball while pressured by Elkhorn South’s Lincoln Schwarz (left) and Jackson Moeller-Swan during their game at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Robby Garcia (center) protects the ball from Elkhorn South’s Lincoln Schwarz (left) and Jackson Moeller-Swan during their game at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson shoots while pressured by Elkhorn South’s Caden Stone (left) during their game at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Isaiah McMorris tries to score while pressured by Elkhorn South’s Alec Noonan during their game at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jacob Arop (center) tries to score while pressured by Elkhorn South’s Alec Noonan (left) during their game at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jacob Arop celebrates after scoring during their game against Elkhorn South at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve (left) tries to score after getting past Elkhorn South’s Davis Estill (center) and Jackson Moeller-Swan during their game at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Robby Garcia (left) tries to score while pressured by Elkhorn South’s Jackson Moeller-Swan during their game at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jacob Arop (left) battles Elkhorn South’s Aidan Skradis for a loose ball during their game at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Isaiah McMorris tries to score during their game against Elkhorn South at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Steven Poulicek tries to score during their game against Elkhorn South at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Alec Noonan shoots a 3-pointer during their game against Bellevue West at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West players celebrate after Josh High scored during their game against Elkhorn South at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West’s Josh High (center) tries to get past Ben Gustafson (left) and Nathan Armstrong during their game at Bellevue West High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
