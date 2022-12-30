 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metro tournament boys quarterfinals: Bellevue West downs Elkhorn South

Check out results of the first round of the boys' basketball Metro conference holiday tournament!

Bellevue West 98, Elkhorn South 61

Top-ranked Bellevue West ran out the clock Friday night to avoid scoring 100 points, settling for a 98-61 win over No. 9 Elkhorn South in the Metro Conference boys holiday quarterfinals on its home court.

West will play the winner of Omaha Westside and Papillion-La Vista South in Saturday's 1:45 p.m. semifinal at West.

