Metro tournament girls quarterfinals: Bellevue West knocks off No. 1 Millard North

A quick start paved the way to victory for Bellevue West on Friday at the Metro holiday girls basketball tournament.

The Thunderbirds never trailed and went on to defeat top-ranked Millard North 64-60 in a tourney quarterfinal. Bellevue West (8-1) advances to a noon semifinal Saturday on its home court against Omaha Central.

"We've talked about getting off to a good start," Thunderbirds coach Dane Bacon said. "And it definitely helped that we were playing at home today."

Zhyael Dotzler sank a 3-pointer on Bellevue West's opening possession and the Thunderbirds never looked back. Dotzler swished five treys from the corner and finished with 17 points.

"She was outstanding today," Bacon said. "I'm really happy for her because this game will be great for her confidence."

Bellevue West led by 12 at the end of the first quarter and 15 at halftime. The Thunderbirds held a 56-45 lead early in the fourth quarter before the Mustangs mounted their comeback.

Addalyn Rooney scored 13 in the second half — including six in the fourth quarter — as Millard North crept within five in the final minute. Mya Sohl scored the team's final six points but late free throws by Kenzie Melcher and Naomi White sealed the win.

White and Ahnica Russell-Brown each scored 14 for Bellevue West while Danielle Coyer added nine.

Avril Smith scored 15 for the 7-1 Mustangs before fouling out with 1:20 left.

Millard North (7-1)...... 8 19 18 15 -- 60

Bellevue West (8-1)... 20 22 12 10 -- 64

MN: Sara Harley 5, Ellie McCarville 5, Kayla Preston 4, Lynn Davis 1, Addalyn Rooney 17, Avril Smith 15, Mya Sohl 13.

BW: Ahnica Russell-Brown 14, Faith Elmore 2, Kenzie Melcher 8, Zhyael Dotzler 17, Naomi White 14, Danielle Coyer 9.

​Bellevue East 59, Millard West 56

Mya Skoff sank four foul shots in the final 10 seconds as the Chieftains held on for the victory.

The win lifts Bellevue East (7-1) into a 10:15 a.m. semifinal against Millard South on Saturday at Bellevue West.

The Wildcats trailed by 15 in the fourth quarter before battling back with the help of Norah Gessert, who had nine points in the final period.

A pair of Skoff free throws made it 57-53 but Gessert's three-point play with 3.7 seconds left drew the Wildcats within a point. Skoff then hit the front end of two 1-and-1s to clinch the win.

"We had some opportunities to score in that fourth quarter but the shots weren't falling," Skoff said. "I was glad I hit enough free throws to help us get the win."

Bellevue East used a 13-2 run in the second quarter to open a 34-26 halftime lead. The Chieftains held a 50-38 advantage heading into the final period before the Wildcats made it interesting.

Jayla Wilson led Bellevue East with 23 points while Skoff had 20.

Neleigh Gessert paced the 6-2 Wildcats with 14 points while her twin sister Norah and Addie Klahn each had 12.

Millard West (6-2)..... 8 18 12 18 -- 56

Bellevue East (7-1)... 11 23 16 9 -- 59

MW: Addie Klahn 12, Libby Hoffman 2, Grace Kelley 3, Taylor Hansen 9, Neleigh Gessert 14, Norah Gessert 12, Callie Ott 4.

BE: Kara Stricklin 8, Jayla Wilson 23, Loveyah Jones 3, Bra'Ni Jackson 3, Mackenzie Reimer 2, Mya Skoff 20.​

Millard South 69, Gretna 49

Mya Babbitt scored 23 points to pace Millard South to a quarterfinal victory.

She sank six 3-pointers, including four in the second quarter, as the Patriots opened a 23-point lead.

"The first half we did what we wanted to do," Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said. "We came out with a lot of energy at the start."

The Patriots opened a 30-point advantage late in the third quarter before the reserves took over in the fourth.

Cora Olsen chipped in 16 points for Millard South while Khloe Lemon added 15.

The 8-1 Patriots advance to play Bellevue East on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. in a tournament semifinal. Millard South is seeking its fourth consecutive title.

Emma Martin and Brooke Rose each scored 11 points for the Dragons, who fell to 4-4.

Gretna (4-4)............. 9 13 15 12 -- 49

Millard South (8-1)... 17 26 18 8 -- 69

G: Emma Martin 11, Emerson Johnson 2, Taryn French 4, Maggie Miller 6, Sonora DeFini 5, Aidan Pohlmann 5, Avery Swanson 5, Brooke Rose 11.

​MS: Lexi Finkenbiner 7, Gabby Hasenkamp 2, Cora Olsen 16, Mya Babbitt 23, Khloe Lemon 15, Teagan Noelle 3, Morgan Timmins 3.

Omaha Central 64, Omaha Marian 58

The Eagles had three players score in double figures and then held off a late charge by Marian to advance to the semifinals.

Pierre-Noelle Tcheuhchoua led the way with 15 points while Inia Jones added 12 and Paris Devers 10.

Central led 64-45 in the fourth quarter but Marian finished on a 13-0 run to elicit some concern from Eagles head coach Michael Kroupa.

"I think my heart skipped a few beats there at the end," he said. "We need to do a better job of taking care of the ball."

Central never trailed and opened a 19-point advantage late in the first half. The lead grew to 23 in the third quarter before the Crusaders outscored the Eagles 27-10 in the final period.

"Inia (Jones) is obviously our top scorer," Kroupa said. "But we're pretty balanced after that and we needed those players to step up today."

Freshman Paige Miller led Marian with 17 points while Ashley Wilwerding had 16.

Omaha Marian (2-6)..... 8 10 13 27 -- 58

Omaha Central (7-2)... 15 18 21 10 -- 64

OM: Grace Patterson 6, Zoe Wiegert 6, Paige Miller 17, Sophie Shaffer 5, Joslyn McKee 3, McKenna Stover 4, Aubrey Thompson 1, Ashley Wilwerding 16.

OC: Paris Devers 10, Amiyja Hughes 4, Inia Jones 12, Kiara Baptiste 5, Lilliana Petersen 9, Justine Tcheuhchoua 7, Marion Henderson 2, Pierre-Noelle Tcheuhchoua 15.

Photos: Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament, Friday