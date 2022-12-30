Metro tournament girls quarterfinals: Millard South, Bellevue East and Omaha Central advance

Omaha Central 64, Omaha Marian 58
Omaha Central defeated Omaha Marian 64-58 on Friday at the Metro holiday girls basketball tournament.
The 7-2 Eagles advance to the tourney semifinal Saturday at noon at Bellevue West.
Pierre-Noelle Tcheuhchoua scored 15 points to lead Central while Inia Jones added 12.
Freshman Paige Miller scored 17 for the 2-6 Crusaders while Ashley Wilwerding added 16.
Millard South 69, Gretna 49
Mya Babbitt scored 23 points Friday to lead Millard South to a 69-49 win over Gretna at the Metro holiday girls basketball tournament.
Babbitt sank six 3-pointers, including four in the second quarter as the Patriots opened a 23-point lead.
Cora Olsen chipped in 16 points for the Patriots while Khloe Lemon added 15.
Millard South (8-1) advances to play Bellevue East on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. at Bellevue West in a tournament semifinal. The Patriots are seeking their fourth consecutive tourney title.
Emma Martin and Brooke Rose each scored 11 points for the Dragons, who fell to 4-4.
Bellevue East 59, Millard West 56
Bellevue East held on for a 59-56 win over Millard West on Friday in a Metro holiday girls basketball tournament quarterfinal game.
The Wildcats trailed by 15 in the fourth quarter but closed within a point in the closing seconds. Mya Skoff made four late free throws to seal the win for the Chieftains.
Jayla Wilson scored 23 points for 7-1 Bellevue East while Skoff added 20.
Millard West fell to 6-2.
