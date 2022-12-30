 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metro tournament girls quarterfinals: Millard South, Bellevue East and Omaha Central advance

  Updated
  • 0

Check out results of the first round of the girls' basketball Metro conference holiday tournament!

Omaha Central 64, Omaha Marian 58

Omaha Central defeated Omaha Marian 64-58 on Friday at the Metro holiday girls basketball tournament.

The 7-2 Eagles advance to the tourney semifinal Saturday at noon at Bellevue West.

Pierre-Noelle Tcheuhchoua scored 15 points to lead Central while Inia Jones added 12.

Freshman Paige Miller scored 17 for the 2-6 Crusaders while Ashley Wilwerding added 16.

Millard South 69, Gretna 49

Mya Babbitt scored 23 points Friday to lead Millard South to a 69-49 win over Gretna at the Metro holiday girls basketball tournament.

Babbitt sank six 3-pointers, including four in the second quarter as the Patriots opened a 23-point lead.

Cora Olsen chipped in 16 points for the Patriots while Khloe Lemon added 15.

Millard South (8-1) advances to play Bellevue East on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. at Bellevue West in a tournament semifinal. The Patriots are seeking their fourth consecutive tourney title.

Emma Martin and Brooke Rose each scored 11 points for the Dragons, who fell to 4-4.

Bellevue East 59, Millard West 56

Bellevue East held on for a 59-56 win over Millard West on Friday in a Metro holiday girls basketball tournament quarterfinal game.

The Wildcats trailed by 15 in the fourth quarter but closed within a point in the closing seconds. Mya Skoff made four late free throws to seal the win for the Chieftains.

​Jayla Wilson scored 23 points for 7-1 Bellevue East while Skoff added 20.

Millard West fell to 6-2.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

