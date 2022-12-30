Metro tournament girls quarterfinals: Millard South, Bellevue East and Omaha Central advance

Omaha Central 64, Omaha Marian 58

Omaha Central defeated Omaha Marian 64-58 on Friday at the Metro holiday girls basketball tournament.

The 7-2 Eagles advance to the tourney semifinal Saturday at noon at Bellevue West.

Pierre-Noelle Tcheuhchoua scored 15 points to lead Central while Inia Jones added 12.

Freshman Paige Miller scored 17 for the 2-6 Crusaders while Ashley Wilwerding added 16.

Millard South 69, Gretna 49

Mya Babbitt scored 23 points Friday to lead Millard South to a 69-49 win over Gretna at the Metro holiday girls basketball tournament.

Babbitt sank six 3-pointers, including four in the second quarter as the Patriots opened a 23-point lead.

Cora Olsen chipped in 16 points for the Patriots while Khloe Lemon added 15.

Millard South (8-1) advances to play Bellevue East on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. at Bellevue West in a tournament semifinal. The Patriots are seeking their fourth consecutive tourney title.

Emma Martin and Brooke Rose each scored 11 points for the Dragons, who fell to 4-4.

Bellevue East 59, Millard West 56

Bellevue East held on for a 59-56 win over Millard West on Friday in a Metro holiday girls basketball tournament quarterfinal game.

The Wildcats trailed by 15 in the fourth quarter but closed within a point in the closing seconds. Mya Skoff made four late free throws to seal the win for the Chieftains.

​Jayla Wilson scored 23 points for 7-1 Bellevue East while Skoff added 20.

Millard West fell to 6-2.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

Photos: Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament, Friday