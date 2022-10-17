 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Metro volleyball: Four of top five seeds win pools to open tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

Four of the top five seeds prevailed Monday on the first day of the Metro Conference volleyball tournament.

Papillion-La Vista South, Papillion-La Vista, Omaha Westside and Gretna all won their respective pools. Fifth-seeded Millard West lost to sixth-seeded Omaha Marian 25-21, 32-30 in the other pool.

The only match Tuesday night in the four-day tourney will be Marian at Gretna, which begins at 6 p.m.

The semifinals will be played Wednesday at Papio South, and the final will be at the same site Thursday.

Results Monday:

Pool A (at Papillion-La Vista South)

Papio South def. Om. Buena Vista 25-1, 25-2

Millard South def. Bellevue East 25-22, 19-25, 25-23

People are also reading…

Papio South def. Bellevue East 25-9, 25-11

Millard South def. Om. Buena Vista 25-4, 25-5

Papio South def. Millard South 25-11, 25-14

Bellevue East def. Om. Buena Vista 25-9, 25-12

Pool champion: Papio South

Pool B (at Papillion-La Vista)

Papio def. Om. South 25-6, 25-8

Om. Burke def. Bellevue West 25-17, 25-21

Papio def. Bellevue West 25-13, 25-19

Om. Burke def. Om. South 25-10, 25-11

Papio def. Om. Burke 25-19, 25-14

Bellevue West def. Om. South 25-8, 25-9

Pool champion: Papio

Pool C (at Omaha Westside)

Om. Westside def. Om. North 25-2, 25-7

Millard North def. Om. Central 25-9, 25-16

Om. Westside def. Om. Central 25-2, 25-9

Millard North def. Om. North 25-15, 25-10

Om. Westside def. Millard North 25-15, 25-23

Om. Central def. Om. North 25-8, 25-14

Pool champion: Westside

Pool D (at Gretna)

Gretna def. Om. Benson 25-7, 25-9

Elkhorn South def. Om. Northwest 25-16, 25-13

Gretna def. Om. Northwest 25-11, 25-12

Elkhorn South def. Om. Benson 25-10, 25-14

Gretna def. Elkhorn South 25-17, 25-16

Om. Northwest def. Om. Benson 25-14, 25-19

Pool champion: Gretna

Pool E (at Millard West)

Millard West def. Om. Bryan 25-7, 25-12

Om. Marian def. Om. Westview 25-5, 25-2

Millard West def. Om. Westview 25-10, 25-11

Om. Marian def. Om. Bryan 25-8, 25-3

Om. Marian def. Millard West 25-21, 32-30

Om. Westview def. Om. Bryan 25-23, 25-18

Pool champion: Marian

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bruce Sutter, MLB Hall of Famer, dead at 69

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert