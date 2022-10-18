 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Metro volleyball: Gretna sweeps Omaha Marian to advance to semifinals

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

Gretna swept Omaha Marian on Tuesday night to advance to the semifinals of the Metro Conference volleyball tournament.

The host Dragons posted the 25-20, 25-13, 27-25 victory. Gretna, ranked fifth in Class A, moved to 26-7.

The 10th-ranked Crusaders fell to 22-13.

The Dragons will play top-ranked Papillion-La Vista South (27-5) in the first tourney semifinal Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Papio South. Papillion-La Vista (25-8) and Omaha Westside (25-7) then will play in the second semifinal at 7 p.m.

The championship match will be played Thursday at 7 p.m. at Papio South.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

