 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Metro volleyball: Papillion-La Vista South is first to punch ticket to tourney final

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

Top-ranked Papillion-La Vista South swept Gretna on Wednesday night to advance to the final of the Metro Conference volleyball tournament.

The host Titans moved to 28-5 with a 25-13, 25-11, 26-24 win.

Stella Adeyemi had 14 kills and Lauren Medeck chipped in 11 for Papio South, which moves on to Thursday's 7 p.m. championship match.

The Dragons fell to 26-8.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know about the NFL and concussions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert