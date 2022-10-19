Metro volleyball: Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Westside will meet in tourney final

Top-ranked Papillion-La Vista South took care of business Wednesday night in a semifinal of the Metro Conference volleyball tournament.

The 25-13, 25-11, 26-24 victory over Gretna moved the Titans to 28-5 and into the championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at Papio South.

The teams played last week and Papio South was even more dominating. At one point, it outscored the Dragon 25-2.

The first two sets Wednesday resembled that match before Gretna battled back in the third. The Dragons led 24-22 but Papio South got it tied and won the next two points to claim the match.

"I hope we learned a lesson from that," Titan coach Katie Tarman said. "They're a good team and I felt like we got a little complacent there near the end."

That third-set spark was something Gretna coach Mike Brandon wanted to see.

"We did a good job of attacking their weaknesses, and they don't have a lot," he said. "It was good to see that we didn't back off at the end."

The Titans dominated the first set, opening a 14-3 lead en route to a 12-point win. Lauren Medeck had five kills — three on back-row attacks — and Papio South claimed the set on a kill by Hawaii commit Stella Adeyemi.

It was more of the same in the second as the Titans sprinted to a 15-3 advantage. A kill by Sydney Horn finished off the set.

The third was tied several times before Gretna inched to a 23-20 advantage after an ace by Elle Heckenlively. A kill and an ace by Medeck made it 23-22 but the Dragons got a kill from Jadeyn Smidt to get to set point.

Gretna couldn't finish it off as Papio South won the next four points. A hitting error, an Adeyemi kill and a pair of aces from Kenzie Dyrstad ended it.

"You can't give them any help," Brandon said. "They don't need any help."

Adeyemi had 14 kills while Medeck chipped in 11. Morgan Bode had nine kills while setter Charlee Solomon had five.

The Titans were playing without starter Shealie Wiebers, who is in concussion protocol after a car accident over the weekend. Tarman said she hopes the senior hitter will be back by the state tournament.

Heckenlively had nine kills and Hayden Hart added seven for the Dragons (26-8).

Gretna (26-8) ............... 13 11 24

Papio South (28-5) ........ 25 25 26

G (kills-aces-blocks): Faith Frame 0-1-0, Hanna Loseke 2-0-0, Malia Struve 1-0-1, Elle Heckenlively 9-1-1, Hayden Hart 7-0-2, Brena Mackling 0-2-0, Jadeyn Smidt 1-0-2, Cassie Stones 3-0-0.

PS: Sydney Horn 4-0-1, Kyla Dyrstad 0-1-0, Chloe Livingston 2-0-1, Kenzie Dyrstad 1-5-0, Ava Greene 2-0-2, Stella Adeyemi 14-0-0, Morgan Bode 9-0-1, Charlee Solomon 5-0-0, Lauren Medeck 11-1-1.

Set assists: G 21 (Mackling 19, Nyah Potthoff 2), PS 43 (Solomon 24, Kyla Dyrstad 13, Kenzie Dyrstad 6).

Omaha Westside def. Papio

The Warriors advanced to the Metro Tournament final with a 25-16, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20 win over the Monarchs in the second semifinal.

Creighton commit Destiny Ndam-Simpson had 24 kills for Westside (26-7) while South Dakota pledge Samantha Laird pounded 22.

"I know it's going to be a great atmosphere for the final tomorrow night," Warrior coach Korrine Bowers said. "We finished second in this tournament last year so we don't want that to happen again."

Junior middle blocker Isabella Lamb (ankle injury) returned to the Westside lineup for the first time since late September.

"It's nice to get our starters back," Bowers said. "We're going to need everyone against Papio South."

Morgan Glaser and Mia Tvrdy each had 15 kills for the 25-9 Monarchs.