Metro volleyball: Papillion-La Vista South, Omaha Westside will meet in tourney final

"We did a good job of attacking their weaknesses, and they don't have a lot," he said. "It was good to see that we didn't back off at the end."
The Titans dominated the first set, opening a 14-3 lead en route to a 12-point win. Lauren Medeck had five kills — three on back-row attacks — and Papio South claimed the set on a kill by Hawaii commit Stella Adeyemi.
It was more of the same in the second as the Titans sprinted to a 15-3 advantage. A kill by Sydney Horn finished off the set.
The third was tied several times before Gretna inched to a 23-20 advantage after an ace by Elle Heckenlively. A kill and an ace by Medeck made it 23-22 but the Dragons got a kill from Jadeyn Smidt to get to set point.
Gretna couldn't finish it off as Papio South won the next four points. A hitting error, an Adeyemi kill and a pair of aces from Kenzie Dyrstad ended it.
"You can't give them any help," Brandon said. "They don't need any help."
Adeyemi had 14 kills while Medeck chipped in 11. Morgan Bode had nine kills while setter Charlee Solomon had five.
The Titans were playing without starter Shealie Wiebers, who is in concussion protocol after a car accident over the weekend. Tarman said she hopes the senior hitter will be back by the state tournament.
Heckenlively had nine kills and Hayden Hart added seven for the Dragons (26-8).
Gretna (26-8) ............... 13 11 24
Papio South (28-5) ........ 25 25 26
G (kills-aces-blocks): Faith Frame 0-1-0, Hanna Loseke 2-0-0, Malia Struve 1-0-1, Elle Heckenlively 9-1-1, Hayden Hart 7-0-2, Brena Mackling 0-2-0, Jadeyn Smidt 1-0-2, Cassie Stones 3-0-0.
PS: Sydney Horn 4-0-1, Kyla Dyrstad 0-1-0, Chloe Livingston 2-0-1, Kenzie Dyrstad 1-5-0, Ava Greene 2-0-2, Stella Adeyemi 14-0-0, Morgan Bode 9-0-1, Charlee Solomon 5-0-0, Lauren Medeck 11-1-1.
Set assists: G 21 (Mackling 19, Nyah Potthoff 2), PS 43 (Solomon 24, Kyla Dyrstad 13, Kenzie Dyrstad 6).
Omaha Westside def. Papio
The Warriors advanced to the Metro Tournament final with a 25-16, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20 win over the Monarchs in the second semifinal.
Creighton commit Destiny Ndam-Simpson had 24 kills for Westside (26-7) while South Dakota pledge Samantha Laird pounded 22.
"I know it's going to be a great atmosphere for the final tomorrow night," Warrior coach Korrine Bowers said. "We finished second in this tournament last year so we don't want that to happen again."
Junior middle blocker Isabella Lamb (ankle injury) returned to the Westside lineup for the first time since late September.
"It's nice to get our starters back," Bowers said. "We're going to need everyone against Papio South."
Morgan Glaser and Mia Tvrdy each had 15 kills for the 25-9 Monarchs.
Photos: All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.