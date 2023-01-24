Mia McMahon scores 14 in Omaha Skutt's win Lincoln Pius X

LINCOLN -- Omaha Skutt passed its first tough test this week with flying colors.

The Class B No. 1 SkyHawks rolled to a 57-35 girls basketball win over Class A No. 6 Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday night. The victory boosted Skutt to 17-1 before its next game against Class A No. 8 Omaha Central on Friday night.

"I told the girls to enjoy this one tonight," coach Kip Colony said. "Then it's back to work tomorrow."

The host Thunderbolts led 12-10 after the first quarter but it was all SkyHawks after that. An 8-0 run to end the first half put Skutt ahead to stay and that lead continued to grow after halftime.

That spurt might have been helped by Colony, who took a 30-second timeout midway through the second quarter to spark his squad.

"I needed to light a little fire under them," he said. "We were getting outworked and we needed just a little better effort from everyone."

Sophomore guard Mia McMahon led the SkyHawks with 14 points, including four 3-pointers in the second half. She hit one to start the third quarter that extended the SkyHawks' lead to double digits.

"Every night it seems like someone else steps up," Colony said. "Mia had a really nice game for us."

Junior Peyton McCabe and sophomore Molly Ladwig each had 10 for Skutt, which sank eight 3-pointers. Ladwig and Presley Douglas each had two and reserve Laini Michaelis hit the last one in the final minute.

"Presley did a lot of good things out there for us," Colony said. "Again, a lot of kids contributed tonight."

​It was an impressive road win for Skutt, which held Pius -- which lost 53-51 at overall No. 1 Millard South on Jan. 14 -- to a season-low 35.

"Our kids are in good shape and we're pretty deep this season," Colony said. "We play hard to the very end."

Pius (13-3) returns to action next Tuesday at Class A No. 10 Kearney.

Omaha Skutt (17-1) ... 10;17;16;14--57

Lincoln Pius X (13-3) ... 12;7;11;5--35

OS: Mia McMahon 14, Molly Ladwig 10, Peyton McCabe 10, Presley Douglas 8, Addison Burt 6, Julia Connealy 2, Kamryn Kasner 4, Laini Michaelis 3.

LPX: Lily Hodge 3, Brynn Sebek 3, Keeleigh Knobbe 6, Makenna Lesiak 6, Sara Iburg 3, Adison Markowski 5, Elsa Vedral 7, Madelyn Navrkal 2.

