Any first-round win at the state baseball tournament is a positive.

Winning by a no hitter makes it even sweeter.

Michael Meckna pitched six innings and reliever Tanner Foertsch finished up as the Storm defeated Papillion-La Vista South 2-0 at Werner Park. Elkhorn South (26-7) advances to a 7 p.m. winner's bracket game Monday against Lincoln East.

"That's a huge start by Michael," Storm coach Brandon Dahl said. "He's been battling some injuries but this is what we've been waiting for all year."

Meckna, an Oregon pledge, struck out five while working around seven walks. The defense played a major role in at least three innings, with two strong plays by catcher Trey Mandina and one by first baseman Alex Thomas.

"A lot of it was the mindset," Meckna said. "When you fall behind in the count, you've got to battle back."

​Mandina threw out a runner trying to steal in the third inning and picked off a runner at second base in the sixth. Thomas made a diving stop of a line drive in the fourth that probably would have scored a run.

Meckna was in a pitcher's duel with Papio South starter Brice Wallar, who held the Storm scoreless through five innings. Elkhorn South broke through in the sixth, scoring on a throwing error and an RBI single by Eli Small.

With his no-hitter still intact, Meckna gave way to Foertsch in the seventh. The reliever worked out of a jam, striking out Trenton Andringa on a 3-2 fastball to end it.

Meckna said he was OK to leave the game in the hands of Foertsch.

"I was getting pretty tired," he said. "I was at 95 pitches and I was getting a little sore."

Dahl said it felt good to survive the final inning and lock down a win on the opening day of the tourney.

"That's why baseball is a fun game," he said. "Tanner stepped up big time in his first time at state."

The Titans will play Bellevue West in an elimination game Monday at 1 p.m. at Werner Park.

Papillion-La Vista South (21-10) ... 000;000;0--0;0;3

Elkhorn South (26-7) ... 000;002x--2;5;0

W: Meckna. L: Wallar. S: Foertsch. 3B: ES, Eaton.

