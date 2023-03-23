First was the flash, then came the finish — a winning combo for the top-ranked boys team in the state.

Junior Michael Stukenholtz scored the lone goal Thursday night in Class A No. 1 Gretna’s 1-0 victory over second-ranked Omaha Creighton Prep.

The victory — the 12th straight for the defending champions — exacted a bit of revenge for the Dragons, whose last loss came to the same Prep team in a shootout last season.

Stukenholtz showed off both ends of his repertoire on the deciding score, his first of the season.

The UNO recruit got to a well-placed ball ahead from teammate Brett Perkins with speed, then gave the Dragons the winner with skill.

The right-footed strike past a charging Prep keeper Alec Sibbernsen in the 59th minute came in an instant.

“It’s exactly what you want,” Gretna coach Tyler Ortlieb said. “You make something out of nothing, and I think that’s kind of where the goal came from.”

A scoreless first half featured stretches where both sides had chances to break through.

Prep started strong, creating a pair of good looks and corner kicks in the opening ten minutes. Gretna settled in, leveling the play — and shots on goal — the rest of the half. A rocket from the Dragons’ Colton Damme from near the top of the box was the best scoring opportunity for either team in the opening 40 minutes. The senior’s blast drilled the under side of the crossbar and bounced straight down before being cleared.

“There weren’t really that many great chances either way, but it was just a slugfest,” Ortlieb said. “First 20 minutes Prep came out, knocked us around. The next thing you know, we’re kind of finding ourselves into it.”

And finding the weapon in Stukenholtz in space.

“When you’ve got someone like that out wide — that is able just to run at outside backs, run at center backs, get in behind — it changes the game flow for you,” Ortlieb said.

It’s the third win over a ranked opponent in a week for the Dragons, who have three more next week beginning with Monday’s match against No. 7 Papillion-La Vista South.

For Prep it was a second straight loss — both without goals — to open the season. Junior Jays head coach Tom Hoover wasn’t hitting the panic button afterwards, though. In fact, he thought his team’s effort was a step forward after a shootout loss to Millard North earlier in the week.

“This was a fabulous test, the kind of game we want,” Hoover said.

Things don’t get much easier for Prep, which starts a stretch of five games in ten days by hosting fifth-ranked Lincoln Southwest on Saturday. Four of those five matches come against teams in the preseason rankings.

Omaha Creighton Prep (0-2) 0 0 - 0

At Gretna (3-0) 0 1 - 1

GOALS: G, Mikey Stukenholtz.