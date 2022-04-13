 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical
BASKETBALL

Mike Etzelmiller promoted to Millard North's boys basketball coach

  • Updated
  • 0

Millard North announced Wednesday that Mike Etzelmiller is being promoted to boys basketball coach.

Etzelmiller, who has been a Mustangs assistant for 13 years, will succeed Tim Cannon, who announced his retirement last month after the Mustangs repeated as Class A state champions.

Etzelmiller is the son of the late Mark Etzelmiller, whose coaching stops during a 300-win career included Ogallala and Hastings. Mike Etzelmiller played for his dad at Hastings High and for Bill Gavers at Hastings College.

“I am extremely proud to be chosen to lead and build upon the success of the basketball program,” Etzelmiller said in a statement the school released on Twitter. “I would like to thank Coach Cannon, (former coach Chip) Bahe and the many coaches who helped me get to where I am today.”​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

