Mike Huffman, Mark McLaughlin to serve as coaches for Nebraska Shrine Bowl

Mike Huffman of Bellevue West and Mark McLaughlin of Platteview will be the first Nebraska Shrine Bowl head coaches to assume that role for a second time.

Shrine Bowl officials announced Wednesday a change in how coaches are selected for the 2023 game only. There will be two associate head coaches for each team, and each can choose three assistants who are currently assistant coaches. Thus each team will have 12 assistants, compared to six in recent years.

The associate head coaches will be Larry Martin of Omaha North and Kurt Frenzen of Columbus Lakeview with Huffman on the North team and Brandon Cool of Kearney and Kyle Peterson of Aurora with McLaughlin on the South team for the June 3 game ain Kearney.

Shrine Bowl Executive Director Dave MacDonald said the one-time change reflects the desire to honor past head coaches who have been supportive of the game beyond the year they were chosen and because of the large turnover in coaches statewide. About 50 schools have new head coaches this season.

"This year's coaching staff expansion affords the opportunity to recognize these six coaches for their contributions to our game, but with their help, recognize the talents and contributions to football and student-athletes of more assistant coaches around Nebraska," MacDonald said in a statement.​