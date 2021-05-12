Millard North and Omaha Marian to battle for Metro Conference girls tennis title

Millard North and Omaha Marian, the Metro's top girls tennis teams all season, put themselves in position Wednesday to battle for the Metro Conference tournament team title.

All four of Millard North's entries reached the championship round while Marian had three advance. The finals begin at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Koch Tennis Center.

"Today the biggest thing I think was we just played our games," Millard North coach Isabelle Wostoupal said. "It didn't matter who we played, what school we played, we played our games. A couple of times we lost ourselves in the match, but my girls always pushed through."

Millard North has the top seeds in singles and both Mary Faulk and Riya Kannapareddy advanced in straight sets.

At No. 1 singles, Faulk improved her record to 23-1 and will face Marian sophomore Elsa Jurrens for the third time this spring. Faulk has won the previous meetings 8-4 and 8-2.

"I need to hit it deep. She has a really good forehand, so she can put (points) away," said Jurrens, who won her semifinal 6-0, 6-2 over Westside's Anna Schmillen. "I need to keep it deep and be consistent."

Jurrens is playing in the Metro tournament for the first time. As a freshman, the spring season was canceled due to COVID-19.