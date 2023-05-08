Millard North sophomore Pete Steffensmeier remains hospitalized after suffering an injury in a Friday baseball game.

Playing for the Mustangs' junior varsity, Steffensmeier collided with a teammate during a game against Omaha Creighton Prep. He was knocked unconscious and rushed to the hospital.

The game was immediately postponed, and the Millard North varsity game scheduled to be played Saturday at Prep was delayed until Monday.

A statement from Rebecca Kleeman, the Millard Public Schools' director of communications, said:

"This was a terrible accident, and our hearts go out to Pete and his family. We are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers."

A GoFundMe page for Steffensmeier said that the collision caused severe head injuries and that "Pete is in the intensive care unit facing a long road to recovery."

The fund raiser goal was $5,000 but had raised more than $26,500 by late Monday afternoon.