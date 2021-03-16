Millard North, Bellevue West, Creighton Prep finish season in national rankings

Add one more note to this historic season of high school basketball in Nebraska.

Three teams from the state made MaxPreps' final national rankings, led by Class A champ Millard North at No. 14. Runner-up Bellevue West was No. 20 and Omaha Creighton Prep 29th.

The trio battled all season in World-Herald Top 10, and into the state tournament. The Thunderbirds, last year's Class A winners, beat the Junior Jays 95-94 in triple overtime in the semifinal. Then the Mustangs beat them 84-78 in overtime last Saturday's to win the program's first championship.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Florida's Montverde Academy was No. 1 and Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) was second in the poll released Tuesday. Kansas' Sunrise Christian Academy, which finished third, beat Bellevue West 75-68 in February at the Heartland Hoops Classic, where Millard North beat Oak Hill 80-76. The Virginia school was 30th.

2021 Nebraska boys state basketball championship games