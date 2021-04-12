Millard North boys 'figured it out the hard way' to reach Metro tourney final

Sandro DeAngelis calls them his team’s “scars.”
He’s referring to Millard North’s close losses this season, and more specifically the ones the Mustangs brought upon themselves.
“We had to take a few lumps,” DeAngelis said, “and they were self-inflicted lumps.”
In its three losses — by a combined three goals — DeAngelis’ bunch has given up a penalty kick in each. In mid-March against Omaha Creighton Prep, the team the Mustangs will face in Monday’s 7:30 p.m. Metro Conference tournament final at Omaha South, the “scars” came from playing a man down for 80 minutes, coughing up a second-half lead and then a PK in overtime.
“I knew this group was always close; it was just a matter of figuring it out,” DeAngelis said. “And we figured it out the hard way.”
In reaching the final, Class A No. 10 Millard North (7-3) beat sixth-ranked Papillion-La Vista South in the quarterfinal, then handed No. 4 Gretna its first loss of the season in the semifinal Saturday.
Both of those results avenged previous losses this season. Doing it again Monday would be for a conference championship, something the program hasn’t done since 2007.
“We know who we are, and we know what we do,” DeAngelis said. “There’s no cookie-cutter way to play the game. We’re going to do it the Millard North way. If we do it the Millard North way ... we’re going to be fine.”
That thought process is one that DeAngelis, a former Husker football kicker, has tried to instill in his four seasons with the Mustangs. He’s direct in his message about what makes a team tick. Hint: It has nothing to do with either X’s and O’s or Jimmy’s and Joe’s.
“If you want to be successful in sports, you have to love each other and do what’s best for the group,” DeAngelis said. “I always knew we had the talent. Was the pride, the love, the toughness going to be there?
“That’s why I love this year’s group, because they come with humility and a genuine appreciation for getting better.”
They’ll face a third-ranked Prep team that slayed its own dragon to reach the final. The Junior Jays knocked off top-ranked Omaha South 2-1 in overtime in Saturday’s semifinal, reversing a result to the defending state champs from earlier in the season.
Interim coach Steve Monzu, at the helm while coach Tom Hoover is out with COVID, said it has been a matter of Prep finding itself through the first part of the season.
Through Prep’s first 10 matches, eight have been decided by a single score. Six have gone to overtime, with the Junior Jays 4-2 in those.