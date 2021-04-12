Millard North boys 'figured it out the hard way' to reach Metro tourney final

Sandro DeAngelis calls them his team’s “scars.”

He’s referring to Millard North’s close losses this season, and more specifically the ones the Mustangs brought upon themselves.

“We had to take a few lumps,” DeAngelis said, “and they were self-inflicted lumps.”

In its three losses — by a combined three goals — DeAngelis’ bunch has given up a penalty kick in each. In mid-March against Omaha Creighton Prep, the team the Mustangs will face in Monday’s 7:30 p.m. Metro Conference tournament final at Omaha South, the “scars” came from playing a man down for 80 minutes, coughing up a second-half lead and then a PK in overtime.

“I knew this group was always close; it was just a matter of figuring it out,” DeAngelis said. “And we figured it out the hard way.”

In reaching the final, Class A No. 10 Millard North (7-3) beat sixth-ranked Papillion-La Vista South in the quarterfinal, then handed No. 4 Gretna its first loss of the season in the semifinal Saturday.

Both of those results avenged previous losses this season. Doing it again Monday would be for a conference championship, something the program hasn’t done since 2007.