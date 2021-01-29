Millard North boys, Millard West girls win Metro Conference bowling titles

For Millard North’s Adam Gollhofer, bowling became a varsity sport just in time.

The senior had a big day at the first Metro Conference tournament, held at Maplewood Lanes. He was the top boys bowler with a 719 series and the anchorman on the Mustangs’ squad that won the team title.

“It’s a good feeling to win that team championship,’’ he said. “Hopefully it will be the first of many.’’

Joining Gollhofer on the winning team were Coleton Pleiss, Jeff Birkentall, Sam Solberg and Addison DeBoer. Millard North defeated Millard West 3-1 in the best-of-five final.

Bowling for the Wildcats were Bryan Stuckenschmidt, Aaron Kirk, Drew Lehman, Jacob Parkman and Kai Smith.

The five players alternated each frame, and the Mustangs quickly went to work in the first game. DeBoer, Birkentall and Gollhofer strung together late strikes as Millard North rallied for a 196-169 win.

Millard North won the second game despite a 7-10 split in the opening frame. Pleiss and Birkentall each had two strikes and Gollhofer’s spare in the 10th clinched a 196-184 win and a 2-0 lead in the match.