Millard North boys, Millard West girls win Metro Conference bowling titles

For Millard North’s Adam Gollhofer, bowling became a varsity sport just in time.
The senior had a big day at the first Metro Conference tournament, held at Maplewood Lanes. He was the top boys bowler with a 719 series and the anchorman on the Mustangs’ squad that won the team title.
“It’s a good feeling to win that team championship,’’ he said. “Hopefully it will be the first of many.’’
Joining Gollhofer on the winning team were Coleton Pleiss, Jeff Birkentall, Sam Solberg and Addison DeBoer. Millard North defeated Millard West 3-1 in the best-of-five final.
Bowling for the Wildcats were Bryan Stuckenschmidt, Aaron Kirk, Drew Lehman, Jacob Parkman and Kai Smith.
The five players alternated each frame, and the Mustangs quickly went to work in the first game. DeBoer, Birkentall and Gollhofer strung together late strikes as Millard North rallied for a 196-169 win.
Millard North won the second game despite a 7-10 split in the opening frame. Pleiss and Birkentall each had two strikes and Gollhofer’s spare in the 10th clinched a 196-184 win and a 2-0 lead in the match.
Millard West stayed alive in the third game with a 183-143 win. The Wildcats had strikes in the fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth frames.
The Mustangs captured the title with a 194-180 win in the fourth game. Millard West applied the pressure with strikes in five of the first seven frames but late strikes by Birkentall and Gollhofer sealed the victory.
“I’m so proud of our team,’’ Millard North coach Tricia Rohde said. “I was a little worried and I’m hoping I don’t have a heart attack one of these days.’’
Three bowlers from each team were among the top 10 individual finishers. Gollhofer’s three-game series was 218, 246 and 255.
Millard West’s Kirk had the high boys game of the day, rolling a 267.
In the girls final, Millard West defeated Bellevue East 3-1. The Chieftains, seeded eighth in the eight-team girls tourney, advanced after defeating top-seeded Papillion-La Vista South and fourth-seeded Omaha Marian.
Members of the winning team were Kaitlyn Dickmeyer, Gwen Naumann, Jillian Weland, Emily Ciesielski and Lacy Nemitz.
Claire Busch of Papio South was the top girls bowler, rolling a four-game series of 762. She had games of 214, 199, 161 and 188.
Naumann of Millard West had the high girls game with a 228.
Results
Top 10 boys
1, Adam Gollhofer, Millard North, 719. 2, Daniel Lester, Bellevue West, 676. 3, Coleton Pleiss, Millard North, 660. 4, Jeff Birkentall, Millard North, 649. 5, Dayton Wiese, Papillion-La Vista South, 598. 6, Nate Centineo, Bellevue West, 584. 7, Bryan Stuckenschmidt, Millard West, 567. 8, Matt Vacha, Millard South, 559. 9, Aaron Kirk, Millard West, 541. 10, Drew Lehman, Millard West, 533. 10, Aydan Belfiore, Papillion-La Vista South, 533.
Top 10 girls
1, Claire Busch, Papillion-La Vista South, 762. 2, Kaitlyn Dickmeyer, Millard West, 728. 3, Emily Merten, Millard North, 702. 4, Gwen Naumann, Millard West, 682. 5, Jocelyn Shields, Omaha Westside, 650. 6, Chloe Fischbach, Papillion-La Vista, 634. 7, Sydnee Baysa, Omaha Marian, 624. 8, Chloe Fisicaro, Bellevue East, 606. 9, Skylee Obenschain, Papillion-La Vista South, 579. 10, Jillian Weland, Millard West, 572.
