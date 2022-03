Millard North coach Tim Cannon retires after back-to-back titles

Tim Cannon, who took Millard North to back-to-back Class A state basketball titles, announced his retirement Monday.

Cannon said he met with his team and coaching staff after school and also notified school administration of his decision.

Cannon was The World-Herald's Nebraska boys coach of the year last season after the Mustangs defeated 2020 champion Bellevue West in overtime for the school's first title in boys basketball. The Mustangs defeated Bellevue West 67-57 in this year's Class A final on March 12.

Cannon's career record was 539-375, including a 26-2 record in 2021-22 that brought his Millard North record to 138-87. He came to Millard North after taking early retirement from the Omaha Public Schools, where he was the longtime coach at Omaha Bryan.

