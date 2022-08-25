Millard North continues hot start with win over Lincoln Southwest

Though the season is eight days old, Millard North’s 6-3 victory Thursday over Lincoln Southwest was a big boost for the Mustangs' hopes to be contenders for the Class A title.

The No. 5 Silver Hawks are the defending state champs, but injuries have already sidelined junior pitcher Alexis Bradley and junior shortstop Kennadi Williams.

Despite not having a runner until the sixth inning, Southwest battled back from a 6-0 deficit in the seventh to cut the third-ranked Mustangs' lead in half. And Southwest brought the tying run to the plate with two runners on and two outs.

But Mustang ace Desi Cuevas got the final as Millard North improved to 7-1.

“We have some seniors who have been starters since they were sophomores,” Mustang coach Travis Unzicker said. “They’re finally getting a chance to show it. To be great you have to beat the great teams. We want to be where Southwest is, so the girls were really focused for this game.”

Cuevas led the way, spinning a perfect game for five innings. Southwest got is first baserunner when Makenna Murphy led off the sixth with a bloop single to short right field.

By that time, the Mustangs already built a 6-0 lead by scoring three runs apiece in the third and fourth innings after stranding runners who reached with doubles in the first two innings.

It was Millard North’s top three seniors who got things rolling in the third.

With one out, Lynn Davis punched a single through the middle of the infield. Katherine Johnson then coaxed a walk from Southwest starter Samantha Bank.

Cuevas helped her own cause with a three-run home run to right-center field on a 1-0 pitch.

“She’s getting stronger with every outing,” Unzicker said of Cuevas. “She’s a pretty special player.”

In the fourth, the bottom third of the Mustang batting order kept things rolling. No. 7 hitter Ava Wolters led off with a first-pitch single to left field.

Wolters’ courtesy runner Carley Stych moved to second on a single by Cara Mendicino before Kymmia Roberts-Brown moved both runners up with a sacrifice bunt. Davis got Stych home with a single before a double to left field by Johnson plated Mendicino and Davis.

But Southwest wasn’t ready to give up.

Mary Beth Hart led off the seventh with a triple. The the left fielder scored on a two-out single by Mackenzie Mlnarik to prevent the shutout. Catcher Delaney Madson then reached on a fielders choice as Mlnarik beat the throw to second base.

Makenna Murphy and Danielle Houlden followed with RBI singles to make it a three-run game before Cuevas got Taylor Wood to ground out to second base to end the game.

“If we can get our pitching in order, we will be fine,” Southwest coach Mitch Ohnoutka said. “We have time to get things figured out. You don’t win championships in August, you continue to build for mid-October.”

Lincoln Southwest (3-2) … 000 000 3 – 3 5 0

At Millard North (7-1) ….... 003 300 x – 6 9 1

W: Desi Cuevas. L: Samantha Bank. 2B: MN, Lynn Davis, Jayda Juarez, Katherine Johnson. 3B: LSW, Mary Beth Hart. HR: MN, Cuevas.