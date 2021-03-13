 Skip to main content
Millard North defeats Bellevue West in overtime to win the Class A state championship
BASKETBALL

Millard North defeats Bellevue West in overtime to win the Class A state championship

LINCOLN — Millard North won its first Class A state basketball title Saturday night by tugging it away from defending champion Bellevue West.

Jadin Johnson had a season-high 24 points, Hunter Sallis 23 and Jasen Green 18 in the 84-78 overtime win at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Mustangs couldn’t hold a 15-point first half lead and the game in the third quarter turned into another of trading blows, much as Bellevue West needed in its three-overtime win Friday night over Omaha Creighton Prep.

Regulation came down to the final 22.2 seconds. Millard North had the ball coming out of a timeout. Sallis rifled a pass to Jadin in the left corner, but Frankie Fidler blocked the 3-point shot with 2.8 seconds on the clock. Saint Thomas’ 3 rimmed out at the buzzer.

In overtime, two Green free throws and a Green basket in the first 32 seconds forced Bellevue West into catchup mode on tiring legs.

Green’s 3 made it 77-71. After two Chucky Hepburn free throws, Johnson threw to Tyler Sandoval for a dunk.

A 3 by Hepburn made it 79-76 Millard North. Thomas made one of two free throws with 52.7 seconds left. West’s Greg Brown had a layin.

Johnson missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Millard North got back possession on a West travel.

Hepburn fouled Sallis with 17.1 seconds left. The second-team All-American made both shots for an 82-78 lead.

Thomas got the rebound of a West miss and with 8.1 seconds left made both tries.

The celebration was on.

Saturday at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

