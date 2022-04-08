Millard North erases six-run deficit to defeat Omaha Westside

In a game that produced 18 runs, it might seem unusual to say a pitcher led the way Friday for Millard North.

Senior Cameron Pickens threw 5 1/3 innings of strong relief as the Mustangs rallied to defeat Omaha Westside 11-7. It was a first-round game of the Frank Ryan Invitational, an eight-team event delayed one day due to inclement weather.

Pickens took over in the second inning with the bases loaded and the Warriors ahead 6-0. He escaped that two-out jam by getting Anthony Rezac, who had belted a two-run double in the first, to ground out.

Millard North started to chip away in the third when Brandon Lundquist and Carter Hunt had RBIs. Westside countered with its final run in the bottom of the inning on a run-scoring single by Dalton Bargo.

Pickens shut the door over the final four innings, yielding no runs and three hits.

“He gave us a chance,” Mustangs coach Dave Cork said. “He gave us the opportunity to get back in the game.”

Millard North did that with a run in the fourth before a five-run fifth. That big inning began with two hit batsmen and a walk, and then five batters — Aaron Einsel, Bryson Gibson, Michael Hugelman, Ben Weindel and Dane Garner — delivered run-scoring singles.

“We started to play with more confidence,” Cork said. “We had some good at-bats and played station-to-station baseball.”

The Mustangs extended their lead in the seventh by plating three more. Einsel and Nolan Fee had RBIs and another run scored on an infield throwing error.

Pickens finished off the victory with a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh. He struck out three and walked none during his lengthy relief stint on another chilly, windy day.

“I was a little cold the first few innings but not too bad,” he said. “I was just concentrating on throwing strikes.”

Pickens said the Mustangs stayed optimistic despite trailing early.

“We’ve got a bunch of fighters,” he said. “Everybody was supporting everybody.”

He also had some solid defense behind him, particularly from shortstop Lundquist and left fielder Nate Agosta. Lundquist handled several tough chances while Agosta made a diving catch to end the fifth inning to preserve the one-run lead.

Pickens worked out of a jam in the sixth when Westside had runners at second and third and one out. He got a strikeout and a pop-up to retire the side.

“They had that really good inning and we couldn’t shut the door,” Westside coach Otis Seals said. “I give credit to their reliever because he worked quick and was able to pitch out of trouble.”

It was the fifth straight win for the Mustangs, who began the season 2-5.

“We’ve won some close games and we’ve won some in our last at-bat,” Cork said. “We keep playing hard to the end.”

Millard North (7-5)............002 150 3—11 10 1

Omaha Westside (7-7)......421 000 0— 7 11 1

W: Pickens. L: Coughlin. 2B: MN, Garner, Hunt; OW, Rezac, Yeager.

