Millard North erases six-run deficit to defeat Westside

Millard North rallied from a six-run deficit Friday to defeat Omaha Westside 11-7 in a first-round game of the Frank Ryan Invitational.
The Warriors jumped to a 6-0 lead but the Mustangs fought back and eventually went ahead with a five-run fourth inning to take an 8-7 lead.
Cameron Pickens picked up the victory in relief for 7-5 Millard North.
Westside fell to 7-7.
Mike Patterson
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
