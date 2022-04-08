 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millard North erases six-run deficit to defeat Westside

  Updated
040922-owh-spo-prepbase-ar01.JPG

Millard North's Michael Hugelman (16) races to second after the ball bounces away from Omaha Westside's Jackson Yeager (26) in the Millard North vs. Omaha Westside baseball game, part of the Frank Ryan Invitational, at Millard North High School on Friday. Millard North won the game 11-7.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Millard North rallied from a six-run deficit Friday to defeat Omaha Westside 11-7 in a first-round game of the Frank Ryan Invitational.

The Warriors jumped to a 6-0 lead but the Mustangs fought back and eventually went ahead with a five-run fourth inning to take an 8-7 lead.

Cameron Pickens picked up the victory in relief for 7-5 Millard North.

Westside fell to 7-7.

mike.patterson@owh.com

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

