Millard North finishes below 300 to win at Elkhorn South Invitational

Katie Ruge led Millard North to a sub-300 score at the Elkhorn South Invitational by shooting a 3-under 67 on Monday at Pacific Springs.
The Mustangs also used a 73 from Izabella Pesicka, a 75 from Malainey Wiemers and an 83 from Erika Headlee to shoot 298 on the 4,300-yard course. The host Storm were second.
Team scoring: Millard North 298, Elkhorn South 331, Omaha Westside 333, Elkhorn North 333, Elkhorn South JV 358, Omaha Duchesne 388, Elkhorn South JV-2 396, Omaha Marian JV 400, Bennington 404, Gretna 423, Elkhorn North JV 478, Lincoln High 487, Bennington JV 511.
Individual leaders: Katie Ruge, MN, 67; Izabella Pesicka, MN, 73; Julia Karmazin, EN, 73; Emily Karmazin, EN, 73; Malainey Wiemers, MN, 75; Summer Christiansen, ES, 77; Portia Lenczowski, OW, 80; Claire Bonnett, OW, 82; Erika Headlee, MN, 83; Ashley Tackett, ES, 83.
