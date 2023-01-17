Millard North gets past Creighton Prep in overtime

It’s Mo-nay, but Millard North’s Camden Monie was money against Omaha Creighton Prep.

Part of a no-senior lineup, Monie had a career-high 17 points – all in regulation – as the No. 5 Mustangs avenged one of their two losses this season with a 69-62 home win in overtime Tuesday night over the No. 2 Junior Jays.

“That kid, you can guarantee he's going to play his tail off every single game,’’ new Millard North coach Mike Etzelmiller said. “A lot of things that Camden does aren't on the stat sheet. But tonight it was good to see him be aggressive offensively.

“Every player that scores a little bit more is going to help us and relieve some pressure off Derek (Rollins) Neal (Mosser) and Eli (Gaeth).”

Monie can be a matchup that favors the Mustangs, Etzelmiller said, because “he's a tough kid that likes to play inside. He’s a guy who likes to play around the rim and be strong.”

In the second half, fattening his 5-point season average, Monie stepped out and made his first two 3-point tries.

“You live with him hitting a couple of 3s,’’ Prep coach Josh Luedtke said. “When you're trying to stop other guys and another guy steps up, credit to him. He played huge tonight and he was a big part of their success.”

In the stands, as a civilian for the first time in retirement, was Monie’s former coach, Tim Cannon.

What did he see in Monie and the Mustangs?

“Balance. So much balance,’’ Cannon said. “All those kids can score, but when they start doing it like Cam Monie did it. Jacob Martin got eight off the bench the second half. The other night Sky Williams had 13. When they all do that, that’s six guys who can score it. And defend.”

Monie’s and-1, completing the scoring for the 6-foot-2 junior, put the Mustangs ahead 58-57 with 31.3 seconds left in regulation. Prep forced overtime on a Marquis Toliver free throw – after he missed the first, the second hit high off the back iron and dropped in -- with 6.3 seconds left.

In overtime, Prep (10-5) had its last tie at 60-60 on a basket by 6-7 junior Dillon Claussen. The Junior Jays then came up empty on their next four possessions while Rollins had an and-1 on a putback, Gaeth had a putback, then two free throws, and then Mosser capped the 9-0 run with two free throws for the Mustangs’ second win in as many overtime games.

“What a game, two great teams,’’ Luedtke said. “They ended up making more plays, especially in overtime, and we have to do a better job of making layups and we have to do a better job of defensive rebounding.

“We gave Millard North way too many second chance points that killed us tonight. And we were 13 of 28 from 2-point, and we don’t take many mid-range shots. So most of our twos were around the rim. We missed a ton of layups. Part of that is their defense, but part of that is us not being under control.”

The Mustangs (12-2) head to Quincy, Illinois, for weekend games against Oradell (New Jersey) Bergen on Friday and Columbia (Missouri) Tolton 18 hours later on Saturday in the fifth annual Quincy Shootout national showcase event. Prep returns home for rivalry games Friday against Omaha Central and Tuesday against Omaha Westside in a pair of ratings tussles.

Omaha Creighton Prep (10-5);18;10;11;19;2--62

At Millard North (12-2);17;11;15;15;11—69

CP: Joey Rieschl 19, Dillon Claussen 16, PJ Newbill 8, Carson Jones 8, Marquis Toliver 7, Emmitt Knight 2, Trinel Parker 2.

MN: Camden Monie 17, Derek Rollins 15, Neal Mosser 12, Elijah Gaeth 11, Jacob Martin 8, Luke Davis 6.