A loss in last year's district final served as motivation Friday night for Millard North.

The host Mustangs defeated Omaha Central 62-47 in the A-4 district final to earn a trip to the girls state basketball tournament. Millard North stayed home last year after losing to Bellevue East in that 2022 final.

"We hadn't forgotten that," senior guard Ellie McCarville said. "We took that loss hard and it really drove us."

McCarville helped the Class A No. 2 Mustangs pull away after the No. 10 Eagles used a 10-0 run to draw within 39-36 late in the third quarter. She scored the final eight points of the period to reopen a double-digit lead.

"We talked earlier today about how big players step up in big games," Millard North coach Chris Paulson said. "She definitely did that tonight."

McCarville, who also took a charge during that third-quarter surge, finished with a game-high 18 points. She scored 13 in the third period and Central was unable to get closer than eight in the fourth.

Millard North led 23-15 after the opening period and extended its advantage to 33-22 at halftime. The Eagles got their fans into the game in the third quarter with that 10-0 run fueled by 3-pointers from Taylor Gonzales and Kiara Baptiste.

The Mustangs put the game away in the final period with the help of eight free throws.

"Defensively, I think we did a pretty phenomenal job," Paulson said. "We started fast and then switched to a zone later to try and slow them down."

Millard North got a big effort from sophomore Avril Smith, who had 14 points and 15 rebounds. Senior Kayla Preston chipped in 12 points as the Mustangs moved to 22-2.

Lilliana Petersen led the Eagles with 14 points while Inia Jones had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jones scored a school-record 43 points in a game earlier this season.

"It feels great to be going back to state," Paulson said. "I think we can make it interesting."

The Eagles, who have no seniors on their roster, finish the season 16-10.

Omaha Central (16-10)... 15 7 14 11 — 47

Millard North (22-2)... 23 10 14 15 — 62

OC: Aalaiya Davis 2, Amiyja Hughes 2, Taylor Gonzales 9, Inia Jones 12, Kiara Baptiste 5, Lilliana Petersen 14, Justine Adrienne Tcheuhchoua 3.

MN: Sara Harley 5, Ellie McCarville 18, Kayla Preston 12, Lynn Davis 2, Addalyn Rooney 3, Avril Smith 14, Izzie Galligan 6, Mya Sohl 2.

Photos: Millard North girls basketball defeats Omaha Central for district title