Style points be damned — Millard North marches on.

The Mustangs grinded out another result Saturday afternoon over Class A No. 8 Omaha Creighton Prep, scoring the winner on an own goal in the 72nd minute for a 2-1 win in the semifinals of the Metro Conference boys soccer tournament.

A second win this season over one of the state’s premier programs propels Millard North into Monday night’s 7:30 p.m. championship match against Papillion-La Vista South, a 3-1 winner over Omaha Westside in the other semifinal Saturday.

Mix in some testy temperaments after both played 100 minutes of soccer Friday night, and Saturday’s renewal of acquaintances – Millard North opened the season with a shootout victory over Prep – had a discernable edge to it.

“It was just one of those days where you throw a lot of wind in, you throw in a lot of pride, a lot of testosterone…probably not the prettiest of soccer,” Mustang coach Sandro DeAngelis said. “But at the end of the day, a win’s a win, and I don’t care if you win ugly, I don’t care if you win beautiful. At the end of the day, you want to scratch and claw for everything you can.”

His side certainly did that, battling through a second-half stretch that not only saw Prep equalize, but nearly take the lead on a few occasions.

A Connor Robbins score in the match’s opening minute – the fifth of the season for the sophomore - gave the Mustangs a lead they’d hold on to for nearly 60 minutes.

But after Prep’s Brady Bragg headed in a corner from Tommy Pisasale just before the midway point of the second half, the Junior Jays went into attack mode.

On at least three occasions over the next ten minutes, Prep looked like they might go on top or create a penalty opportunity.

“We looked awful,” DeAngelis said. “There’s no (other) way to say it…we looked awful. But we played hard, we stayed the course.”

And they pushed back.

A breakout led to a free kick to the left of the area. Cameron Wright’s ball into the box was flicked off the head of Prep’s Jacob Hove, and into the back right corner of the goal for the eventual winner.

“Cam Wright put a perfect ball in,” DeAngelis said. “I’m not exactly sure what happened. I just saw the back of the net bulge out and I said ‘Oh, we just scored a goal! Fantastic.”

The Mustangs would hold off a couple of late chances to seal the victory and a spot in the conference championship match. It’ll be a fourth outing in five days for DeAngelis and company, and third against a ranked opponent.

“The Metro tournament is a grind, right?” he said. “To play in the Metro, it’s like playing in the SEC in football. Every game you’re playing a heavy hitter.”

His team was playing without leading scorer Steven Esquivel, while Prep was missing four starters (two injured, two red cards in the quarterfinals).

Still, Junior Jays head coach Tom Hoover said there was plenty to be optimistic about after his team lost a sixth match in a season for the first time since 2007.

“During this time of growing, I think it’s best for patience and positivity,” Hoover said. It’s hard times, but that’s OK. I’m not discouraged. They may be, but I see positive signs. They always want to win, and that’s OK.”

Millard North (9-2) will get a familiar foe in the finals. The Mustangs beat Papio South 3-1 earlier in the week. The two sides are the only teams in Class A with eight or more wins.

Omaha Creighton Prep (4-6) 0 1 - 1

At Millard North (9-2) 1 1 - 2

GOALS: OCP, Brady Bragg; MN, Connor Robbins, own.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 3, OMAHA WESTSIDE 1

Roy Skogerboe found the back of the net twice and the Titans (8-3) did all of its heavy lifting before halftime.

The junior forward opened the scoring with a goal just past the midway point of the second half. He’d clean up a rebound moments later to double the Papio South lead.

Drew Arnold restored the two-goal lead just before the break before the Titan defense locked things down the rest of the way.

“We played really well today, especially defensively,” Papio South coach Dave Lawrence said. “It took us a bit to get into the match. And then the second half, we were very careful to make sure they didn’t get many chances.”