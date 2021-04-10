Millard North to face Gretna in Metro Conference soccer championship

Make it three the hard way for Millard North.

The Mustangs won their third match in less than 48 hours on Saturday, knocking off Class A No. 6 Papillion-La Vista South 1-0 in the semifinals of the Metro Conference girls soccer tournament.

It sets up a meeting with second-ranked Gretna, a 3-1 winner over Papillion-La Vista in the other semifinal, in Monday’s conference championship.

“Not having fresh legs, the girls really dug down deep inside to play this game and to finish it,” Millard North coach James Abueg said. “I’m proud of them. I couldn’t be happier for them. They deserve this for how hard they’ve worked.”

Sena Ahovissi scored from the top of the penalty area on a shot to the left side in the 63rd minute for the winner, her tenth goal of the season.

It came just moments after a Mustang goal was ruled off because of an offsides call, and a couple of minutes after Millard North keeper Sidney Anderson thwarted Papio South’s best scoring opportunity of the game with diving stops in both directions in the span of seconds.

It was Anderson’s fourth shutout of the season.