Millard North to face Gretna in Metro Conference soccer championship

Make it three the hard way for Millard North.
The Mustangs won their third match in less than 48 hours on Saturday, knocking off Class A No. 6 Papillion-La Vista South 1-0 in the semifinals of the Metro Conference girls soccer tournament.
It sets up a meeting with second-ranked Gretna, a 3-1 winner over Papillion-La Vista in the other semifinal, in Monday’s conference championship.
“Not having fresh legs, the girls really dug down deep inside to play this game and to finish it,” Millard North coach James Abueg said. “I’m proud of them. I couldn’t be happier for them. They deserve this for how hard they’ve worked.”
Sena Ahovissi scored from the top of the penalty area on a shot to the left side in the 63rd minute for the winner, her tenth goal of the season.
It came just moments after a Mustang goal was ruled off because of an offsides call, and a couple of minutes after Millard North keeper Sidney Anderson thwarted Papio South’s best scoring opportunity of the game with diving stops in both directions in the span of seconds.
It was Anderson’s fourth shutout of the season.
“Syd came up with some big saves,” Abueg said. “It’s great having her back. Her energy brings a lot to the team, too.”
The win capped a three-day stretch in which Millard North beat fifth-ranked Elkhorn South in the opening round, reversed a result against Omaha Westside in overtime in Friday night's quarterfinals and then handed Papillion-La Vista South its first loss of the season.
The Mustangs played 260 minutes of soccer in less than two days. And Abueg said afterwards that he has seen his team “turn a corner” a bit this week.
“We were still trying to build some team chemistry,” Abueg said. “We played three tough teams and I think that team chemistry is starting to form and we’re seeing the results. The girls are starting to believe it and believe in the philosophy the coaches are putting in.”
Now comes perhaps the biggest test, a Gretna team that won 3-0 when the teams met earlier this week.
Monday’s 5:30 p.m. final at Omaha South will be Millard North’s ninth match in 15 days.
Papillion-La Vista South (8-1)....0 0—0
At Millard North (6-4)..................0 1—1
GOALS: MN, Sena Ahovissi