Millard North volleyball coach Lindsay Peterson will resign

Millard North volleyball coach Lindsay Peterson is stepping down to spend more time with her family.

Peterson, in 10 seasons, compiled a career mark of 231-144. She guided the Mustangs to Class A titles in 2016 and 2018 and a runner-up finish in 2017.

Peterson, who announced her intention to step down Monday night on Twitter, led the Mustangs to a 38-2 mark in 2018 and was named The World-Herald's Nebraska girls high school coach of the year.

She played volleyball at North for four years before graduating in 2001. She went on to play at North Alabama and helped that school win a Division II national championship.

She began her coaching career as an assistant at Omaha Burke before taking over the Mustangs' program.

