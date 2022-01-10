 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millard North volleyball coach Lindsay Peterson will resign
0 Comments
VOLLEYBALL

Millard North volleyball coach Lindsay Peterson will resign

  • 0
20190808_new_julyinpics07

Lindsay Peterson was named The World-Herald's Nebraska girls high school coach of the year in 2018.

 RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.

Millard North volleyball coach Lindsay Peterson is stepping down to spend more time with her family.

Peterson, in 10 seasons, compiled a career mark of 231-144. She guided the Mustangs to Class A titles in 2016 and 2018 and a runner-up finish in 2017.

Peterson, who announced her intention to step down Monday night on Twitter, led the Mustangs to a 38-2 mark in 2018 and was named The World-Herald's Nebraska girls high school coach of the year.

She played volleyball at North for four years before graduating in 2001. She went on to play at North Alabama and helped that school win a Division II national championship.

She began her coaching career as an assistant at Omaha Burke before taking over the Mustangs' program.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert