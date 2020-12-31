 Skip to main content
Millard North will face Bellevue West in boys Metro Holiday final
BASKETBALL

Millard North will face Bellevue West in boys Metro Holiday final

Hunter Sallis

Hunter Sallis scored 19 points in the Mustangs' win.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Defending tournament champion Millard North and defending state champion Bellevue West advanced to the Metro Conference Holiday final with semifinal wins Thursday.

No. 1 Millard North, which beat No. 4 Omaha Central 73-60, will meet the No. 2 Thunderbirds (7-0) at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Omaha Creighton Prep. Bellevue West beat No. 3 Prep 73-64 behind 30 points from UNO-bound Frankie Fidler.

Millard North got 17 points from Tyler Sandoval in support of Hunter Sallis’ 19 points. Denim Johnson led No. 4 Central (8-1) with 20 points.

Millard North defeats Omaha Central

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

