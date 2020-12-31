Millard North will face Bellevue West in boys Metro Holiday final

Hunter Sallis scored 19 points in the Mustangs' win.
Defending tournament champion Millard North and defending state champion Bellevue West advanced to the Metro Conference Holiday final with semifinal wins Thursday.
No. 1 Millard North, which beat No. 4 Omaha Central 73-60, will meet the No. 2 Thunderbirds (7-0) at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Omaha Creighton Prep. Bellevue West beat No. 3 Prep 73-64 behind 30 points from UNO-bound Frankie Fidler.
Millard North got 17 points from Tyler Sandoval in support of Hunter Sallis’ 19 points. Denim Johnson led No. 4 Central (8-1) with 20 points.
Omaha Central's PJ Davis (5) looks for a way to move around Millard North's Jadin Johnson (4) in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Omaha Central's Jayden Dawson (0) tumbles in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis (5) moves with the ball in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Omaha Central's Denim Johnson (4) celebrates a slam dunk in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Omaha Central's Denim Johnson (4) celebrates a slam dunk in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
The Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The Mustangs won the game 73-60.
Millard North's Jadin Johnson (4) shoots the ball over Omaha Central' s Jakson Page (1) in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The Mustangs won the game 73-60.
Millard North's Jadin Johnson (4) celebrates a three-pointer in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The Mustangs won the game 73-60.
Omaha Central fans react to a play in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Millard North's Saint Thomas (1) is surrounded by Omaha Central players in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The Mustangs won the game 73-60.
Omaha Central's Jaren Marshall (11) goes for the basket in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The Mustangs won the game 73-60.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis (5) hangs on the rim during the Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020. He was given a technical foul.
Omaha Central's Jaren Marshall (11) shoots the ball after a technical foul on Millard North's Hunter Sallis (5) for hanging on the rim during the Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis (5) races around Omaha Central's Fai Germany (13) in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Millard North's Jadin Johnson (4) shoots the ball in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Millard North head coach Tim Cannon and the rest of the bench react to a play in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The Mustangs won the game 73-60.
Millard North's Saint Thomas (1) spins around Omaha Central's Jayden Dawson (0) in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Omaha Central's Jaren Marshall (11) tries to protect the ball from Millard North's Saint Thomas (1) and Hunter Sallis (5) during the Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The Mustangs won the game 73-60.
Omaha Central head coach Eric Behrens calls out to his team during the Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis (5) moves down the court in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Millard North fans react to a play in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The Mustangs won the game 73-60.
Omaha Central's Denim Johnson (4) grabs a rebound in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Bellevue West defeats Omaha Creighton Prep
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn (24) breaks away from Omaha Creighton Prep's Conor Buckley (5) and Brendan Buckley (4) in the Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Bellevue West boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The Thunderbirds won the game 73-64.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley (4) goes for two points over Bellevue West's Greg Brown (4) in the Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Bellevue West boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The Thunderbirds won the game 73-64.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn (24) eyes the hoop during the Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Bellevue West boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The Thunderbirds won the game 73-64.
Photos of fans fills a section of the stands during the Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Bellevue West boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The Thunderbirds won the game 73-64.
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard watches his team during the Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Bellevue West boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley (4) stretches out for two points over Bellevue West's Preston Ames (20) in the Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Bellevue West boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley (4) and Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn (24) race down court during the Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Bellevue West boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The Thunderbirds won the game 73-64.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Mai'Jhe Wiley (12) shoots the ball in the Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Bellevue West boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
The Bellevue West bench celebrates a three-pointer in the Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Bellevue West boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The Thunderbirds won the game 73-64.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn (24) waits for the referees to give him three free throw attempts after a foul in the Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Bellevue West boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Conor Buckley (5) and Luke Jungers (21) get caught up with Bellevue West's Evan Inselman (5) while going for a rebound in the Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Bellevue West boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Omaha Creighton Prep fans celebrate a play in the Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Bellevue West boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The Thunderbirds won the game 73-64.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti (3) tries to move past Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn (24) in the Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Bellevue West boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The Thunderbirds won the game 73-64.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn (24)goes for two points in the Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Bellevue West boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The Thunderbirds won the game 73-64.
Omaha Creighton Prep head coach Josh Luedtke calls out to his team during the Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Bellevue West boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti (3) looks for a play to develop during the Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Bellevue West boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Bellevue West players warm up in a hallways beside the bleachers during the Omaha Central vs. Millard North boys basketball semifinal Omaha Metro Conference game at Omaha Creighton Prep High School on Thursday, December 31, 2020. The Mustangs won the game 73-60.
