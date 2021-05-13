Millard North wins Metro Conference girls tennis tournament

Mary Faulk made just enough shots to earn the No. 1 singles title at the Metro Conference tournament. The same was the case for Millard North in the team standings.

The Mustang senior improved her serving as the match went on to rally past Omaha Marian's Elsa Jurrens 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 in Thursday's final at Koch Tennis Center.

"That was a huge part," Faulk said of her serving. "If I can raise my serve and return well, I think I'm fine."

Millard North won both singles titles, and Marian won both doubles. But the Mustangs were runners-up in both doubles divisions to finish with 42 points. The Crusaders were next with 40.5 while Elkhorn South was third with 24.5.

Faulk defeated Jurrens twice in the regular season, including an 8-2 win last Friday. But there wasn't a lot separating them Thursday in a match filled with long baseline rallies.

Faulk led 4-3 in the first set before Jurrens won the last three games. Faulk got a break of serve in the sixth game of the second set for a 4-2 lead on her way to evening the match.

Faulk didn't drop her serve in the second set, and an effective serve helped her take a 6-2 lead in the 10-point tiebreaker. Jurrens closed to 8-5 before Faulk put the match away.