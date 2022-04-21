Millard North's David Harmon commits to Wayne State basketball

From staff reports
Millard North's David Harmon announced Thursday on Twitter that he has committed to play basketball at Wayne State.
Harmon helped the Mustangs win back-to-back Class A titles the past two seasons, scoring a career-high 28 points in their victory over Bellevue West in the state final last month.
The 6-foot-2 guard/forward averaged 15.5 points and 5.9 rebounds as a senior and was named to the All-Nebraska second team.
