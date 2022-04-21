 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Millard North's David Harmon commits to Wayne State basketball

Millard North's David Harmon has committed to play basketball at Wayne State. Harmon helped the Mustangs win back-to-back Class A titles, scoring a career-high 28 points in the state final.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Millard North's David Harmon announced Thursday on Twitter that he has committed to play basketball at Wayne State.

Harmon helped the Mustangs win back-to-back Class A titles the past two seasons, scoring a career-high 28 points in their victory over Bellevue West in the state final last month.

The 6-foot-2 guard/forward averaged 15.5 points and 5.9 rebounds as a senior and was named to the All-Nebraska second team.

