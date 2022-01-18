Millard North's David Harmon scores 24 points in win over Omaha Central

Millard North’s 53-48 win over Central was far from the usual frentic pace. Down the stretch the game needed a shot clock.
The scoring in the final 3:42 amounted to five free throws by No. 2 Millard North (12-1). Not until the final 40 seconds did either team get into the bonus, and Central never did. What proved to be the winning point was a free throw by Creighton-bound Jasen Green with 2:53 left.
He made two free throws with 7.9 seconds left and Nick Dolezal added two more with 0.1 left.
PJ Davis led No. 4 Central (11-3) with 19 points and had the tying basket. He took the Eagles’ final four shots and came up empty on three 3-point tries and a shot around the basket.
The chess match of the last three quarters was a stark contrast to the first period, when the Eagles got 10 points from Loyola-bound Jayden Dawson and seven from Davis to offset 12 from Millard North’s David Harmon.
By making six shots in a row in the second half, Harmon finished with a game-high 24 points. Green got off only six shots while scoring 11 points.
Omaha Central (11-3)......23 5 12 8—48
At Millard North (12-1)....20 11 13 9—53
OC: PJ Davis 19, Jayden Dawson 17, J’Dyn Bullion 4, Junior Both 4, Quinton Butts 2, Awit Mamer 2.
MN: David Harmon 24, Jasen Green 11, Neal Mosser 6, Jackson Page 3, Isaiah McMorris 3, Elijah Gaeth 2, Nick Dolezal 2.
Millikan scores 55
Connor Millikan of Platteview broke the school’s 45-year single-game record Tuesday night with 55 points in the Trojans’ 93-65 home win over Fort Calhoun.
Millikan had the most points by a Class B player since the record of 57 by Aurora legend Tom Kropp against Superior in 1971.
Wieskamp to retire
Kathi Wieskamp of the Lincoln Public Schools announced Tuesday she will retire in June after 33 years with the school district, the last nine as its district athletic director.
Wieskamp was a former athletic director at Lincoln Southeast. Southeast's assistant AD, Kara Graham, will replace her on the NSAA board of directors in August.
Photos: Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams