Millard North's David Harmon scores 24 points in win over Omaha Central

Millard North’s 53-48 win over Central was far from the usual frentic pace. Down the stretch the game needed a shot clock.

The scoring in the final 3:42 amounted to five free throws by No. 2 Millard North (12-1). Not until the final 40 seconds did either team get into the bonus, and Central never did. What proved to be the winning point was a free throw by Creighton-bound Jasen Green with 2:53 left.

He made two free throws with 7.9 seconds left and Nick Dolezal added two more with 0.1 left.

PJ Davis led No. 4 Central (11-3) with 19 points and had the tying basket. He took the Eagles’ final four shots and came up empty on three 3-point tries and a shot around the basket.

The chess match of the last three quarters was a stark contrast to the first period, when the Eagles got 10 points from Loyola-bound Jayden Dawson and seven from Davis to offset 12 from Millard North’s David Harmon.

By making six shots in a row in the second half, Harmon finished with a game-high 24 points. Green got off only six shots while scoring 11 points.

Omaha Central (11-3)......23 5 12 8—48