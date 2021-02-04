Millard North's Hunter Sallis a semifinalist for national player of the year

Millard North senior Hunter Sallis is one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy for national boys high school player of the year.

Sallis, the first five-star basketball recruit in Nebraska history, is averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists through 18 games this season. He's helped lead the Mustangs to a 17-1 record and the No. 2 ranking in the state.

Sallis plans to announce his college commitment March 26. His eight finalists are Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA.

All 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy are five-star recruits being recruited by some of the top college programs in the country. The other semifinalists are Paolo Banchero (Seattle, Washington; Duke); Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti, Michigan; Michigan State); Kennedy Chandler (Bel Aire, Kansas; Tennessee); JD Davison (Letohatchee, Alabama; Alabama); Jalen Duren (Montverde, Florida; Uncommitted); Jaden Hardy (Henderson, Nevada; Uncommitted); Chet Holmgren (Minneapolis, Minnesota; Uncommitted); Caleb Houstan (Montverde, Florida; Michigan); and Jabari Smith Jr. (Tyrone, Georgia; Auburn).

The winner will be announced March 10.