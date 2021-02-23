Millard North's Hunter Sallis is a McDonald's All-American

Millard North's Hunter Sallis earned a spot on the 24-player McDonald’s All-American team, becoming the state’s first representative on the boys all-star squad in 39 years.
Sallis is already Nebraska’s most decorated basketball recruit in recent history, achieving a five-star rating and earning scholarship offers from nearly every one of the sport’s blue bloods.
Now the talented guard has earned yet another national accolade.
The McDonald’s All-America rosters for both the boys and girls teams were announced Tuesday afternoon on ESPN. The actual game will not be played for a second straight season due to the pandemic. But the honorees will be recognized virtually later this year.
The only other Nebraska high school boy to be named a McDonald’s All-American was Omaha Creighton Prep’s Kerry Trotter in 1982. Trotter, who starred at Marquette, is Sallis' cousin.
Nebraska's only girls representative was Shelby-Rising City's Chatrice White in 2014. White played at Illinois and Florida State.
The 6-foot-5 Sallis hasn’t yet made his college choice. He plans to announce his decision March 26. His finalists are Creighton, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA.