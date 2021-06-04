 Skip to main content
Millard North's Hunter Sallis is Nebraska's boys basketball Gatorade player of the year
BASKETBALL

Millard North's Hunter Sallis is Nebraska's boys basketball Gatorade player of the year

The 5-star recruit is taking his talents to the West coast next season.

Millard North's Hunter Sallis was named the state's Gatorade boys basketball player of the year on Friday.

The Gonzaga-bound five-star recruit led Millard North to a Class A state championship this season. He averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 57.7% from the floor.

It's the latest in a long list of accolades for Sallis, the highest-ranked basketball recruit to come out of this state. He was co-captain of the All-Nebraska team, made the McDonald's All-America team and earned several more All-America honors. Later this month he'll compete for a spot on the USA Basketball under-19 World Cup team.

Sallis is the second Gatorade boys basketball player of the year to come from Millard North. Josiah Gustafson, who went on to play at Pittsburg State, collected that honor in 2013.

