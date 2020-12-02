 Skip to main content
Millard North's Hunter Sallis named to Sports Illustrated’s All-America basketball team watch list
BASKETBALL

Millard North's Hunter Sallis named to Sports Illustrated’s All-America basketball team watch list

Hunter Sallis

Millard North's Hunter Sallis averaged 22.2 points per game as a junior.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Hunter Sallis of Millard North has been named a candidate for Sports Illustrated’s high school All-America basketball team.

Sallis, who has narrowed his college choice to eight schools, is one of 99 candidates.

Among them, Bryce McGowens from Greenville, South Carolina, and Wilhelm Breidenbach from Santa Ana, California, have committed to Nebraska and Mason Miller from Germantown, Tennessee, and TyTy Washington from Phoenix have committed to Creighton.

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

