Millard North's Hunter Sallis will play Allen Iverson's national all-star game

Millard North’s Hunter Sallis will play in a national all-star game after all.
The new Gonzaga commit will be in the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic in Memphis, Tennessee, on May 8. Among his teammates will be five-star Husker signee Bryce McGowens.
Sallis had been selected for the McDonald’s All-America and Nike World Summit games, but both won’t be played this year because of the pandemic.
Sallis will be included in a McDonald’s special airing at 1 p.m. Saturday on ABC (Channel 7 in Omaha, 8 in Lincoln).