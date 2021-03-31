 Skip to main content
Millard North's Hunter Sallis will play Allen Iverson's national all-star game
BASKETBALL

Millard North's Hunter Sallis will play Allen Iverson's national all-star game

The 5-star recruit is taking his talents to the West coast next season.

Millard North’s Hunter Sallis will play in a national all-star game after all.

The new Gonzaga commit will be in the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic in Memphis, Tennessee, on May 8. Among his teammates will be five-star Husker signee Bryce McGowens.

Sallis had been selected for the McDonald’s All-America and Nike World Summit games, but both won’t be played this year because of the pandemic.

Sallis will be included in a McDonald’s special airing at 1 p.m. Saturday on ABC (Channel 7 in Omaha, 8 in Lincoln).

Photos: Hunter Sallis commits to Gonzaga

Watch Now: Related Video

All the best assists from Gonzaga's dominating Elite Eight win

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

