Millard North's Izabella Pesicka extends win streak to four with Metro golf title

Izabella Pesicka kept the Metro Conference individual title in the Millard North family while the Mustangs were winning the team title for the fourth consecutive year.

The senior parred the second extra hole – only the third playoff in tournament history and the longest – to defeat Gretna junior Carleigh Reoh. Both shot 7-over 75s at Elmwood Park.

“It’s a tough course and it feels great to win this at this course,’’ said Pesicka, who followed new Kansas freshman Katie Ruge as champion. “I didn’t do very well on the front nine, 5 over, but I knew I could do well on the back nine. It’s a lot easier, but the pin placements were just impossible at some points.”

Pesicka also won Monday’s 12-team Omaha Westside Invitational at Elmwood. She’s won her past four starts.

“She’s on a roll,’’ Mustangs coach Eric Welte said. “She’s feeling really good about everything. She’s one of those that, if she takes a day off, though, something bad gets into there so she has to keep working. She knows that. She loves the grind.”

Millard North’s other three returners also placed in the top 15. Erica Lee shot 77, Cali Wisdom 83 and Erika Headlee 84.

“We played out here yesterday and basically shot the same score. We had 318 yesterday and 319 today,’’ Welte said. “You know, we just love this place. It’s a great test. It’s Norfolk with hills. It’s a good prep, especially the greens. Very, very difficult greens.”

Next up for Metro teams are district meets next week. The Class A state tournament at Norfolk Country Club is Oct. 9-10.

Millard South senior Chloe Kuchta aced the uphill par-3 13th hole for the first hole in one in program history.

Team scoring: Millard North 319, Omaha Marian 337, Gretna 344, Elkhorn South 350, Papillion-La Vista South 362, Omaha Westside 364, Papillion-La Vista 398, Omaha Central 423, Millard South 432, Bellevue West 434, Omaha Westview 495, Omaha Burke 502, Bellevue East 506, Omaha North 537, Omaha Bryan 563, Omaha South 570.

Individual leaders: Izabella Pesicka, MN, 75 (won playoff); Carleigh Reoh, G, 75; Madison Murnan, OM, 76; Erica Lee, MN, 77; Carly Bea Brown, OW, 80; Jessica Tackett, ES, 80; Julietta Panko, PS, 83; Tori Schenkelberg, OM, 83; Cali Wisdom, MN, 83; Erika Headlee, MN, 84; Regan Covrig, PL, 86; Kenna Mikos, G, 88; Addyson Otten, MW, 88; Alexa Eddie, ES, 88; Brielle Abboud, OM, 89.​