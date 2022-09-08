Millard North's Izabella Pesicka wins Lincoln Golf Classic by two strokes

LINCOLN – Izabella Pesicka’s best round of the season didn’t start well Thursday.

The Millard North senior double-bogeyed her first hole in the Lincoln Golf Classic at Holmes Park.

“But I birdied the next hole, and I came back and got things straight,” she said.

Pesicka was the only one to break par in the strongest field yet this season, with 11 of the 12 teams at state a year ago.

With five birdies against four bogeys, she shot a 1-under 73 to finish two strokes ahead of two-time defending Class A champion Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X. Kolbas, who got in late Wednesday night from a recruiting visit to Cal Poly, birdied her final hole for a 75.

Lincoln East won the latest round in what seems to be a three-way race for the team title at state next month at Norfolk Country Club. The Spartans placed four in the top 15 on their neighborhood course to shoot a four-golfer score of 320. Millard North was second at 326, a stroke ahead of defending champion Lincoln Southwest.

Avery Van Horn shot 78, Isabella Elgert 79, Elly Honnens 80 and Hailey Bayne 83 for East.

Pesicka moved up to fifth in the NSAA’s individual standings and beat the three now ahead of her who were in the tournament – No. 1 Kolbas, No. 3 Madison Murnan of Omaha Marian (who shot 82) and No. 4 Sarah Lasso of Columbus (78).

“I really liked this course. It's wide open,’’ said Pesicka, whose family are members at Champions Run. She has James Kinney of GolfTec as her teaching pro. “My drives weren't the best today but my putting and chipping were on again. I made a lot of putts. The greens are in good shape here. It's a good course to play on.”

Team scoring: Lincoln East 320, Millard North 326, Lincoln Southwest 327, Omaha Marian 339, Lincoln Pius X 357, Papillion-LV South 369, Elkhorn South 371, Columbus 377, Lincoln Southeast 380, Omaha Westside 384, Kearney 386, Millard West400.

Individual leaders: Izabella Pesicka, Millard North, 73; Nicole Kolbas, Pius X, 75; Eden Larson, Lincoln Southwest, 78; Avery Van Horn, Lincoln East, 78; Sarah Lasso, Columbus, 78; Isabella Elgert, Lincoln East, 79; Cali Wisdom, Millard North, 80; Elly Honnens, Lincoln East, 80; Lauryn Ball, Lincoln Southwest, 82; Madison Murnan, Omaha Marian, 82; Jessica Tackett, Elkhorn South, 82; Hailey Bayne, Lincoln East, 83; Alysen Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 83; Erica Lee, Millard North, 83; Brielle Abboud, Omaha Marian, 83​