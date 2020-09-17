Millard North's Jimmy Quaintance scores on final play of game to defeat Lincoln East

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jimmy Quaintance scored from the 1 on the final play of the game as Millard North defeated previously undefeated Lincoln East 46-41 at Buell Stadium.

The Mustangs (1-3) ran for 558 yards as they rallied from 21-0 and 28-7 deficits to lead 40-28, only for East to retake the lead with four minutes left.

Noah Walters threw for five touchdowns and 450 yards and ran for the other Lincoln East touchdown.

