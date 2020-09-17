 Skip to main content
Millard North's Jimmy Quaintance scores on final play of game to defeat Lincoln East
FOOTBALL

Millard North's Jimmy Quaintance scores on final play of game to defeat Lincoln East

Jimmy Quaintance

Millard North's Jimmy Quaintance throws the football before being caught by Lincoln East's Noah Fisher and Jacob Rien.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Jimmy Quaintance scored from the 1 on the final play of the game as Millard North defeated previously undefeated Lincoln East 46-41 at Buell Stadium.

The Mustangs (1-3) ran for 558 yards as they rallied from 21-0 and 28-7 deficits to lead 40-28, only for East to retake the lead with four minutes left.

Noah Walters threw for five touchdowns and 450 yards and ran for the other Lincoln East touchdown.

