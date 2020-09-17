Millard North's Jimmy Quaintance scores on final play of game to defeat Lincoln East

Jimmy Quaintance scored from the 1 on the final play of the game as Millard North defeated previously undefeated Lincoln East 46-41 at Buell Stadium.
The Mustangs (1-3) ran for 558 yards as they rallied from 21-0 and 28-7 deficits to lead 40-28, only for East to retake the lead with four minutes left.
Noah Walters threw for five touchdowns and 450 yards and ran for the other Lincoln East touchdown.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
All-Nebraska football teams through the years
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!