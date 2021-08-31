 Skip to main content
Millard North's Katie Ruge breaks records with winning score at Lincoln Pius X Shootout
GOLF

Millard North's Katie Ruge breaks records with winning score at Lincoln Pius X Shootout

EAGLE, Neb. — Katie Ruge of Millard North set tournament and school records Tuesday with her winning score of 6-under 65 at the Lincoln Pius X Shootout.

The senior won by six strokes at Woodland Hills over Nicole Kolbas of Pius X and Karsen Morrison of North Platte.

Lincoln Southwest placed four in the top 10 to edge Millard North 302-303 for the team title. Alysen Sander led the Silver Hawks with 74. Tatum Terwilliger had a 75, Kate Strickland 76 and Neely Adler 77.

Results

Team scoring: Lincoln SW 302, Millard North 303, Lincoln East 323, Lincoln Pius X 339, Omaha Marian 340, Lincoln SE 349, North Platte 350, Millard West 352, Columbus 378, Kearney 379, Papillion-La Vista 407, Fremont 417, Beatrice 418, Grand Island no team score, Papio South WD.

Individual leaders: Katie Ruge, MN, 65; Nicole Kolbas, LPX, 71; Karsen Morrison, NP, 71; Izabella Pesicka, MN, 74; Alysen Sander, LSW, 74; Jeslynn Baumgart, OM, 75; Tatum Terwilliger, LSW 75; Kate Strickland, LSW, 76; Adalia Maiyo, LSE, 76; Neely Adler, LSW, 77.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

