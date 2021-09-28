Millard North's Katie Ruge wins Metro Conference tournament

Because they’re friends, if there’s a rivalry it’s not intense.

But for the past three years Katie Ruge and Kaitlyn Hanna have squared off for ruling the Metro Conference in girls golf.

After two years as the runner-up, Ruge reversed roles Tuesday and ended Hanna’s three-year reign as league champion.

The Millard North senior, who recently committed to playing for Kansas, shot a 1-over 69 at Elmwood Park to win by two strokes over Westside’s Hanna on the hottest day ever (92 degrees) for the Metro tournament.

“These are perfect conditions," Ruge said. “I’m so glad we didn’t have to wear like a bunch of layers.”

Her team won its third consecutive Metro title. The Mustangs’ 307 total was 24 strokes better than wrunner-up Elkhorn South and only Omaha Marian in 2006, with a 297, has shot better.

“Having Katie for four years has been amazing," Mustangs coach Eric Welte said. “Katie has been head and shoulders above pretty much everybody but the other four have been battling to have their scores used every tournament.”