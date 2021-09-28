Millard North's Katie Ruge wins Metro Conference tournament

Because they’re friends, if there’s a rivalry it’s not intense.
But for the past three years Katie Ruge and Kaitlyn Hanna have squared off for ruling the Metro Conference in girls golf.
After two years as the runner-up, Ruge reversed roles Tuesday and ended Hanna’s three-year reign as league champion.
The Millard North senior, who recently committed to playing for Kansas, shot a 1-over 69 at Elmwood Park to win by two strokes over Westside’s Hanna on the hottest day ever (92 degrees) for the Metro tournament.
“These are perfect conditions," Ruge said. “I’m so glad we didn’t have to wear like a bunch of layers.”
Her team won its third consecutive Metro title. The Mustangs’ 307 total was 24 strokes better than wrunner-up Elkhorn South and only Omaha Marian in 2006, with a 297, has shot better.
“Having Katie for four years has been amazing," Mustangs coach Eric Welte said. “Katie has been head and shoulders above pretty much everybody but the other four have been battling to have their scores used every tournament.”
Ruge’s teammates finished in the top eight. Izabella Pesicka, who lost a playoff to Ruge on Monday at Elmwood in Omaha Westside’s meet, and Erica Lee had 79s, Cali Wisdom an 80 and Erika Headlee an 81.
Ruge trailed Hanna, the Westside senior who’s pledged to Iowa, by one stroke after the front nine while matching par 34.
“I saved myself from bogeying No 10 by making a 15-footer so I think that really kept me going," Ruge said. “Going into 15 I was three ahead so there I knew I could par out and still have a pretty good idea of what would happen.”
Hanna said her chances were hurt by a pair of 3-putt greens. She was trying for the first career sweep of Metro titles but remains one of four three-time winners.
The only other time the same two girls were involved in 1-2 finishes, they were Marian teammates. Lindsey Huebert was a three-time champion, ending in 2002, and Gina Tesi was runner-up all three years.
Ruge and Hanna are in the same district tournament next Monday at Stone Creek. Both should qualify to join what could be the deepest Class A tournament in talent ever the following week at Norfolk Country Club.
Results
Metro Conference Tournament
Team scoring: Millard North 307, Elkhorn South 331, Omaha Westside 334, Millard West 342, Omaha Marian 349, Papillion-LV South 358, Gretna 374, Papillion-LV 387, Omaha Central 448, Millard South 452, Bellevue West 483, Omaha Burke 517, Omaha South 518, Omaha Bryan 591. No team score: Bellevue East, Omaha Benson, Omaha North, Omaha Northwest.
Individual leaders: 1, Katie Ruge , MN, 69. 2, Kaitlyn Hanna , OW, 71. 3, Summer Christiansen, ES, 77. 4, Izabella Pesicka, MN, 79. 5, Erica Lee, MN, 79. 6, Regan Courig, PLV, 80. 7, Cali Wisdom, MN, 80. 8, Erika Headlee, MN, 81. 9, Carleigh Reoh, Gr., 82. 10, Maddie Fontana, MW, 82. 11, Jessica Tackett, ES, 83. 12, Jeslynn Baumbart, OM, 83. 13, Brielle Abboud, OM, 83. 14, Megan Sianez, PS, 84. 15, Lauren Kohl, ES, 85.
Omaha Westside “Swede” Invitational
Monday at Elmwood
Team scoring: Millard North 310, Omaha Westside 358, Papio South 394, Elkhorn 397, Westside #2 432, Millard West 432, Millard South 453, Omaha Burke 489, Omaha Roncalli 544. No team score: Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Omaha Brownell Talbot, Omaha North.
Individual leaders: Katie Ruge, MN, 73 (won playoff); Isabella Pesicka, MN, 73; Kaitlyn Hanna, OW, 74; Erika Headlee, MN, 81; Erica Lee, MN, 83; Cali Wisdom, MN, 84; Julietta Panko, PS, 86; Carly Bea Brown, OW, 86; Katie Schultz, Elk, 90; Alexa Swerczck, Elk, 91.